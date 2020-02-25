INDIANAPOLIS – Jerry Jeudy has a pretty simple job description: “Get open.”
No need to make it more complex than that.
Jeudy spent three years at Alabama making defenses miserable.
The 6-foot-1, 192-pound wideout caught 68 passes for 1,315 yards and 14 touchdowns in 2018, helping Alabama reach the national title game. That earned him the Biletnikoff Award as the nation’s top receiver.
As a junior in 2019, he caught 77 passes for 1,163 yards and 10 touchdowns, numbers lowered slightly in part after starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was lost for the season because of a hip injury.
College award voters may have thought less of him, but NFL scouts do not. Jeudy, who left college after three years in Tuscaloosa, is expected to be the first receiver off the board April 23 when the NFL Draft opens in Las Vegas.
“It’s very humbling being named one of the top receivers in a great class,” Jeudy said Tuesday at the NFL Scouting Combine. “But it’s not really my choice to make. I’ll leave that to the coaches. … Wherever I go, they will get the best out of me.”
Jeudy grew up in south Florida, playing alongside the likes of Atlanta Falcons receiver Calvin Ridley, Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson and some of the most talented athletes in the country.
He got his work ethic by watching his mother. While in high school, he lost a 7-year-old sister following a lifelong battle with chronic illness. Hope and tragedy can both keep you grounded.
“He’s a competitor,” Tagovailoa said. “He’s soft spoken but fiery. You watch his tape, and he’s a man out there.”
Jeudy prides himself in his route running. Whether lining up inside or outside, he wants defenders guessing up until the ball is in his hands.
“Run routes fast and explode out of breaks,” he said. “I want to do everything fast.”
The one part of his game he looks to improve the most is strength. While the SEC has many pro-ready cornerbacks, the NFL is a league of grown men. Getting off jams and blocking for his teammates are points of pride for him.
Jeudy doesn’t plan on attending the draft in person. He’s going to share that moment with his family.
He has spoken with many former college teammates and friends now in the league, and Ridley summed it up best for him:
“Be humble, stay committed and do your best.”
