BLOOMINGTON – Coaches and teammates often use the word instinctive to describe Indiana junior safety Jamar Johnson.
It’s why Johnson was moved from husky to free safety during the offseason, to take advantage of his ball and coverage skills.
Johnson recorded an interception in his third straight game during IU’s 36-35 upset of No. 18 Penn State on Saturday, and earned Big Ten co-defensive player of the week honors by finishing the game with 10 tackles, an interception and a forced fumble
The interception and forced fumble accounted for two of IU’s three takeaways against the Nittany Lions. IU cornerback Reese Taylor expects Johnson to extend the interception streak to four games when the Hoosiers play at Rutgers on Saturday (3:30 p.m., Big Ten Network).
“He’s just a ballhawk,” Taylor said. “That’s what he loves to do. He puts in the extra work, puts in the extra time and it just pays off on the field. He always does what he needs to do makes sure that he’s in the right position.”
Johnson's streak includes an interception against Purdue and a 63-yard interception for a touchdown in the Gator Bowl against Tennessee. On Saturday, Johnson returned an interception 18 yards to Penn State’s 4-yard line, setting up a touchdown that extended IU’s lead to 17-7 in the second quarter.
Johnson was reminded of his interception streak by coaches Monday.
“My goal is to get one every game, but I mean, that’s not something I think about,” Johnson said. “I’m just out there playing and let it come to me.”
Johnson puts in extra work catching balls on the jugs machines before and after practice.
“Catching after practice, catching before practice, catching with my corners,” Johnson said. “All the little things making sure I’m ready for that moment.”
At 6-foot-1 and 197 pounds, Johnson proved he was solid in run support as well. Of Johnson’s 10 tackles, seven were solo tackles.
“He is a very savvy football player,” Indiana defensive coordinator Kane Wommack said. “He played a ton of snaps in the game. I think he played 80 snaps, which is way too much. We’ve got to make sure we evaluate that and the way that we get guys in, but I thought he gave a ton of great effort.
“One play, the quarterback run for a touchdown, he went for the ball instead of a tackle, which is an unacceptable situation for us to do in that moment, but he will learn from it and continue to get better. That being said, I think Jamar Johnson is just a football player, and he is a very instinctive playmaker that can get around the ball.”
Johnson admitted he was “a little sore” after playing 80 snaps but said it is up to the entire defense to fight through the bumps, bruises and fatigue throughout a full game and maintain a high standard. He noted IU’s defense gave up a pair of explosive plays in the second half on a 35-yard TD run by Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford and a 60-yard touchdown pass from Clifford to receiver Jahan Dotson in the fourth quarter. The next step, Johnson said, is to eliminate those big plays.
“It doesn’t matter how long we’ve got to stay out there,” Johnson said. “... the ball has to be placed on all 11 members for swarm 'D.' So everyone is responsible for every play. That’s how we attack it.”
EXTRA POINTS
Indiana coach Tom Allen was named Bobby Dodd National Coach of the Week on Tuesday for leading the Hoosiers to their upset win over Penn State. The award honors a coach who led his team to a significant victory during the previous week, while also embodying the award’s three pillars of scholarship, leadership and integrity.
“We just love him,” Johnson said. “We know he’s been through so much, you know. He brought us here to change this program, and that’s exactly what we’re planning on doing, since we got here. It’s coming together now.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.