INDIANAPOLIS – Marcus Johnson wasn’t supposed to be in the right corner of the end zone on fourth-and-goal from the 1-yard line Sunday.
In fact, a case could be made the 25-year-old wide receiver wasn’t supposed to be at Lucas Oil Stadium at all. At least not with a horseshoe on his helmet.
But there Johnson was, trying to get Jacoby Brissett’s attention as the Indianapolis Colts’ quarterback desperately scrambled to keep the play alive.
With a pair of Jacksonville Jaguars defenders closing in, Brissett found his target at the last second. And Johnson, fighting off a defender at his hip, made the touchdown reception as he fell to the artificial turf.
Moments later, Adam Vinatieri’s extra point gave Indianapolis and 10-point lead and the home team pulled away for a 33-13 victory.
Johnson was just happy to be there.
Two weeks earlier, he was on the practice squad – still trying to make his way back from a foot injury that cut short a promising 2018 season. For the first three weeks of the regular season, he was working out on his own in Indianapolis while debating the options for his next step in the NFL.
So scrambling to give his quarterback a chance in a critical moment during the second half of a tight divisional game? That was child’s play.
“Just playing football, scramble drill, since you’re a kid, get open, find a way to get open,” Johnson said Tuesday at the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center. “It’s a little bit more rules once you get to this level, but the main key is getting open.”
It’s a big week for the 6-foot-1 former University of Texas standout. He’s going home to Houston, and the Colts have a crucial AFC South showdown against the rival Texans on Thursday night.
Johnson has been spending the past few days collecting as many tickets as he can for family and friends.
This will be the first time he’s played in his hometown during his four years in the NFL, and he’s been working with Indianapolis director of player engagement David Thornton to make sure all the off-field tasks are in order.
But he said he’s feeling no extra on-field stress.
“That’ll be the most pressure this week, getting tickets and getting everything arranged for that,” Johnson said. “But, other than that, I feel good. Coach (Frank Reich) has got us prepared pretty well going into the game. So I’m not really worried about that, just going out there having fun.”
It’s been a roller coaster of a calendar year for Johnson.
He had a breakout performance in October 2018 against the New York Jets with two catches for 52 yards, including his first career touchdown. But he suffered a freak injury to his foot on a kickoff return late in the game and was done for the season.
The injury healed physically in about six-to-eight months, but it took awhile longer for Johnson to regain his on-field form. He was still rehabbing throughout spring practices, then was trying to shake off the rust in training camp.
A concussion in Week 4 of the preseason sent him to injured reserve, and Johnson was on the street shortly thereafter with an injury settlement.
But Reich never lost faith in the young receiver.
“He’s got legit, physical talent,” Reich said. “He is really smart and runs really good routes. He is really fast. But there is nothing like making plays. There is nothing like making plays. Really, we were envisioning even last week (against Miami) hoping to get him involved more than we did
“(The touchdown Sunday) was good for his confidence and good for all of our confidence in him. I just think he has a lot of upside, and I am really happy for him.”
That faith from the head coach stayed with Johnson as he considered his options early in the regular season. Other teams contacted his agent with offers similar to what the Colts could give him, and Johnson showed little interest.
He valued the relationships he’d made in Indianapolis, and he took a pragmatic approach to his future.
He knows Reich’s offense down to the smallest details. It would take longer to get that kind of comfort level elsewhere, and it would be more difficult to gain a new coaching staff’s trust.
That touchdown he improvised Sunday against Jacksonville was a tangible benefit of that trust. Maybe a different coaching staff in a different city wouldn’t have allowed him to be on the field in that situation.
And maybe a different quarterback in a different scheme wouldn’t have been so determined to continue looking for him.
“He just got back with us – what, two weeks, three weeks (ago)?,” Brissett said Sunday. “He’s made strides every day. He’s understood the plan. He’s failed in practice and corrected himself. That’s tough, and that’s really what you want to see in this league and on your team. He’s doing a heck of a job.”
Following his own breakout 100-yard game earlier this season against the Texans, wide receiver Zach Pascal said any player in the locker room is capable of a similar accomplishment.
The key, Pascal said, is following Reich’s mantra: Get one percent better every day.
Johnson’s ability to do just that has him in position to make an impact in a receiving corps racked by injuries.
“Marcus is a technician,” Pascal said. “You’ve seen it during camp, and I’m glad he’s finally getting recognized for how hard he’s been working.”
