ANDERSON — It has been one of the toughest seasons on record for the Anderson boys basketball team, a young squad led by a single senior in Joseph Jones.
Heading into his final home game, in front of a loud and supportive student section as well as a large family contingent, he was determined to finish his career strong.
He overdelivered on that promise.
Jones scored a career-high 34 points on 8-of-14 3-point shooting and left everything he had on the floor just one more time, but the young Indians came up just short of a second straight win as they fell to Guerin Catholic 70-66 Tuesday night.
Acting head coach Jamares McCloud, filling in for Mike Elliott, said there was no disappointment, despite his team coming up short, because he sees the improvement and the constant effort.
“I just want them to get a win so bad, so they’ll see what it takes to win,” McCloud said. “I’m not disappointed at all.”
Anderson (2-21) gained a measure of confidence coming off a win at Kokomo and showed little fear in facing down Guerin Catholic (15-7).
Trailing 22-16 early in the second quarter, sophomore Tyrelle Wills hit a pair of free throws, which kicked off a 20-4 run to close out the second quarter.
Jones followed with back-to-back 3s and scored twice attacking the basket to finish the half with Anderson on top 36-26.
Jones wanted to give the Anderson fans something to remember him by as he finishes a career that includes 735 points in three seasons.
“It was very important (to play well). I felt the love from everyone in here even when I started out missing,” Jones said. “The students were chanting and supporting me.”
At times, Jones was content to put the Indians on his back and carry the team through his jump shot and drives to the basket.
“He’s just a gritty kid, and he never gave up,” McCloud said. “He made a handful of tough shots (tonight), but if you know JoJo and you see him work in the morning, now you understand.”
But the Golden Eagles have a top player of their own and one who has hurt the Indians before.
Senior Bernie McGuinness, who scored 28 in GC’s 10-point win over Anderson in Noblesville last year, went back on the attack early in the third.
After Jones connected on another 3 to give the Indians an 11-point cushion, McGuinness scored six points during a 16-2 GC run as the Indians found themselves behind 44-41.
The run was aided when Anderson freshman post player Latrell White picked up his third and fourth fouls within seconds of one another.
“The thing that makes Latrell good for us is that he never stops. He is relentless,” McCloud said. “He’s like (Jones). He’s got a little grit in him.”
GC built a five-point lead early in the fourth and appeared to be taking control.
But Jones then scored eight straight Anderson points and, on a White baseline jumper, the Indians had a 61-58 lead. A Jones 3 made it 64-61 Anderson.
But McGuinness, who finished with 27 points, stole a pass and took it the length of the court for two points and, on Guerin’s next possession, Jones’ career came to and end as he picked up his fifth foul with 58.5 seconds left.
It was an emotional moment for Jones as he bid farewell to the fans at the Tipi, which included his seven sisters and two brothers.
“I felt it with the applause, when everybody gave me kind of a standing ovation when I left the court,” Jones said.
Guerin made seven of eight free throws in that final minute, and the Tribe could muster just two points.
The Anderson fans who were in attendance got to not only say goodbye to Jones but also saw a glimpse of the future as Wills scored 14, freshman Eric Troutman added 10 points and White grabbed seven rebounds and blocked three shots for the Tribe.
Jones said the future is in good hands with the young players, as long as they work hard and know the history of Anderson basketball, something that will always be a part of his blood.
“I’ll always be an Indian,” Jones said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.