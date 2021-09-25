ANDERSON -- On a perfect fall evening in Indiana, Joviality S and Brian Sears kicked off the star-studded stakes card at Harrah’s Hoosier Park with a triumph in the first of two $200,000 of divisions of the Kentuckiana Stallion Management on Friday.
Leaving from Post 2 as the 1-9 favorite, Joviality S, trained by Marcus Melander and owned by Courant Inc., was content to settle in fourth behind leader Raised By Lindy and Yannick Gingras through the first panel in :28.4. The daughter of 2012 Horse of the Year Chapter Seven and the first foal from the outstanding mare Pasithea Face S received her cue shortly before the half-mile pole marker.
Joviality S, the newly crowned New York Sire Stakes champion, procured the lead from her rival while posting fractions of :58.3 and 1:27.4. She and Hall of Fame pilot Sears faced a mild bid in the stretch to fend off a very game Raised By Lindy to hit the wire in 1:54.1.
Improving her record to 8-6-1, the filly equaled her lifetime mark and boosted her earnings to more than $300,000.
The valiant Raised By Lindy was second with Je Suis Si Belle and Andy Miller third.
Demonstrating another dimension, Lyons Sentinel and Tim Tetrick scooted up the inside to defeat Cape Cod Hanover and Chris Page in 1:52.1 in the second $200,00 division of the Kentuckiana Stallion Management. Confidently handled by her driver, the daughter of Sweet Lou and Southwind Serenity left from Post 4 as the heavy favorite.
Tetrick patiently sat in the bike behind a strong :26.4 opening split, a :55.4 half-mile and a 1:24.2 three-quarters behind Cape Cod Hanover prior to sliding up the pylons to hit the line in 1:52.
Lyons Serenity, a daughter of Walner and Southwind Serenity, is owned by Threelyonsracing and trained by Jim King Jr. The filly now sports a record of 8-7-1-0 and has banked $181,842.
She paid $3.20 to win with Cape Cod Hanover providing $3.40 to place and Lorraine Smoke and James Yode offering $4.80 to show.
Indiana champion Swift Swanda and Tetrick returned to the winner’s circle she clearly adores in the $115,000 Moni Maker. Leaving from Post 3, the public’s second choice was on the lead through the opening quarter-mile in :28.1. The daughter of Swan For All and Cheetah Hall, however, yielded her position to Aunt Irene and Dexter Dunn for the rest of the journey.
Sitting in second after fractions of :57.3 and 1:27.3, Swift Swanda simply trotted home.
Aunt Irene and race favorite Darlene Hanover and Andrew McCarthy were second and third.
Owned by Anthony Lombardi and The Kales Company, Swift Swanda paid $6 to win. The filly is trained by Erv Miller. She now has a career record of 23-14-1-2 and has earned $436,180.
