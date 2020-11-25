BLOOMINGTON – Luke Haggard was considered a candidate to redshirt when he transferred from Santa Rosa (California) Junior College to Indiana last winter.
Through hard work in practice, the 6-foot-7, 275-pound Haggard worked his way up to second on the depth chart at left tackle when the season began.
With starter Caleb Jones out the last two games for undisclosed reasons, Haggard has filled the void, facing pass-rush threats throughout the Big Ten. Haggard could end up starting again when the No. 12 Hoosiers host Maryland on Saturday at Memorial Stadium (noon, ESPN2).
“Getting these last two starts, everything has just been increased, like my tempo, studying, everything,” Haggard said. “I’ve had to take a step up definitely from camp to now. I feel like I’ve made a huge step up in everything I do to prepare.”
An immediate concern for Haggard playing at the Big Ten level was gaining weight. At 275 pounds, Haggard isn’t as imposing a figure at left tackle as the 362-pound Jones. But Haggard said he was also undersized at left tackle playing at the JUCO level and has learned different techniques in dealing with bigger pass rushers on the edge.
“I’ve kind of gotten used to being able to keep my pads low and trying to use as much leverage as possible to my advantage,” Haggard said.
A Petulma, California, native, Haggard received a shout out from his former Junior College on Twitter when he first cracked the starting lineup at IU. He’s following in the footsteps of another JUCO-to-IU transfer, defensive tackle Demarcus Elliott, who worked his way up to being a starter and honorable mention All-Big Ten player last season.
“The biggest thing I’ve learned is, because I wasn’t a high recruit coming out of high school and I struggled a little in my first year at the JC, is just be relentless, keep going,” Haggard said. “No matter what is in your way, just keeping pushing through it.
“I feel like I brought that mentality here, was supposed to be redshirting and supposed to be like third string, whatever. But I don’t really let that phase me. I just kept trying my hardest at practice and pushing.”
POISE UNDER PRESSURE
Indiana sophomore quarterback Michael Penix Jr. has displayed an unflappable ability to make throws in the face of the rush throughout the 2020 season.
Penix demonstrated that last Saturday at Ohio State. Of Penix’s 495 yards, 305 came under pressure, per PFF College advanced statistics. That’s the most yards under pressure for a college football quarterback since 2014, eclipsing the prior mark set by Super Bowl-winning Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes. At Texas Tech, Mahomes threw for 278 yards under pressure against Oklahoma in 2016 and 273 yards under pressure against Kansas State in that same season.
Part of the reason for that success has been the ability for Penix to generate velocity on the ball while backpedaling, similar to Mahomes. Penix said he doesn’t like to make it a habit to throw off his back foot but does so when necessary.
“At the quarterback position, you’ve got to be poised. You’ve got to be calm,” Penix said. “You’ve got to just control everything that’s going on on the offensive side of the ball. I can’t show that I’m rattled because if the quarterback shows that he’s rattled, it could send a message to the rest of the offense.”
SEIZING OPPORTUNITY
IU coaches felt sophomore wide receiver Miles Marshall could step into a more prominent role this season, based on some tough catches he made in traffic at the end of last season.
So far, Marshall has made the most of his increased playing time as IU’s third wide receiver with 15 catches for 218 yards and one TD.
“I’m working on getting better every day, just working on the little things,” Marshall said. “I think I’m just getting a lot more opportunity this year, with Nick (Westbrook) and (Donovan) Hale not being there. I’m getting a lot more opportunities and a lot more snaps, and I’m just trying to get the most of those opportunities.”
The 6-4, 208-pound Marshall hauled in a 68-yard catch on a deep ball from Penix in the second quarter against Ohio State, which led to IU’s first TD against the Buckeyes.
“We came out kind of slow. I felt like that kind of kick-started the offense,” Marshall said. “I had a lot of guys on the sideline say, ‘Oh, yeah, we needed that. We needed that,’ and I was really mad that I didn’t score, but, I mean, it was alright.”
IU IN CFP RANKINGS
For the first time in program history, Indiana was ranked in the College Football Playoff Rankings on Tuesday. The Hoosiers were ranked 12th, the same as their AP and Amway/USA Today Coaches poll ranking.
At this point, IU climbing back into one of the top four ranked teams to compete in the CFP national semifinals appears to be a longshot. But the Hoosiers could still work their way into position into a bid for a New Year’s Day 6 bowl with a strong finish to the season. Last season, Penn State qualified for the Cotton Bowl with a No. 10 overall CFP ranking, while Florida qualified for the Peach Bowl with a No. 10 CFP ranking in 2018.
