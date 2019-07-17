PENDLETON — When people think of the Little League World Series, they are often drawn to the week-long tournament in Williamsport, Pa., featuring baseball teams from around the globe.
Yet, there is more to the organization than just its marquee event. There are several more regional and national tournaments over the course of July and August, and one will take place at the Pendleton Heights's Legends Field.
From Friday to Monday, teams from across the Central Region — Ohio, Iowa, Kentucky, Michigan, Missouri, Wisconsin, Indiana and Illinois — will compete in the Junior League Softball Central Regional for a spot in the Junior League Softball World Series in Kirkland, Wash.
Don Mason, who will umpire the event and also umpire the Little League Softball World Series in Portland, Ore., next month, was a major driving force for getting the tournament to a local field.
“We really had to think about where to put this and put it somewhere that had good curb appeal,” Mason said. “I’m always thinking about curb appeal. So Pendleton is where it is this year, and I don’t know where it will be next year. Hopefully, it’s back at Pendleton.”
Mason hoped the tournament could be played at a Little League facility but noted difficulties with the complex that typically hosts these events.
Greg Ramos, who oversees selection for softball umpires for major Little League tournaments, said Mason is the prime reason the Central Region tournament is in Pendleton.
“He’s a Little League lifer,” Ramos said. “There’s a reason it’s there.”
Mason states admission will be free for the tournament, and there will be plenty of traditional ballpark fare while attendees take in the games.
Junior League Softball is one of several other leagues offered by Little League. It is for girls ages 13 to 14 and is one of a few options for kids who have aged out of the tournaments that are broadcast on ESPN.
This is the first year there will not be any 13-year-olds playing in the Little League World Series on either the baseball or softball side. A new rule, instituted five years ago, changed the dates for eligible participants so any players in the August classic will be aged 12 or younger.
This created some issues for kids that still wanted to play baseball or softball but struggled with the increased dimensions of the field. There are now transition tournaments where there is a 50-foot pitching distance and 70-foot base paths. This is up from the 46-foot pitching distance and 60-foot base paths used in the lower division.
The tournament this weekend in Pendleton uses a 60-foot softball diamond with a 43-foot pitching distance.
Follow Dylan Trimpe @Trimp3 on Twitter. Email him at dylan.trimpe@heraldbulletin.com, or call 765-640-4840.
