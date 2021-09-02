ANDERSON — Holding a 1-0 lead, Pendleton Heights junior midfielder Kam Kail spoke with his team during intermission with the hope his teammates would slow down the game in their heads while he and coach Kyle Davy were hoping to play the game faster.
Both approaches worked, and the result was a career night for Kail.
Kail scored a high school career-high four goals — three in the second half — and added an assist as the Arabians remained unbeaten with a 6-1 win over Anderson, the fifth straight win in the series for PH.
The Arabians improved to 4-0 with the victory while Anderson fell to 0-2. Anderson coach Chris Spolyar said his young and inexperienced team has showed marked improvement since the season-opening 7-0 loss at Hamilton Heights.
“It’s a step in the right direction for us. We got better from the first game to the second game,” Spolyar said. “We played a much better team today and for 60 minutes, we were in that match.”
The Indians stayed close with a strong defensive effort, blanking the Arabians for the first 35 minutes. Freshman keeper Jose Rojas — who Spolyar said has been playing the position for 30 days — made multiple first-half saves, yielding just one goal to Kail on a breakaway with 5:05 remaining in the first half.
That was the seventh of the season for PH’s leading scorer but the lone tally of the half for an Arabians team that was clearly frustrated heading into halftime with some missed opportunities.
“We were starting to get frustrated with ourselves because of what was going on on the field,” Davy said. “The message at halftime was just to keep their heads in it. Our opportunities will come. Maybe we had a few in the first half and we missed them. The score could easily have been different at the half.”
The message resonated with Kail as he doubled the Arabians’ lead at the 34:02 mark, going one-on-one against three defenders and juking his way past them all for a 2-0 lead.
“In the huddle, we talked about how I thought we were anxious and we really weren’t playing our game,” Kail said. “We were rushing things, getting a little flustered, so I told the team to just settle down, play our game and just have some confidence on the ball because I think we were lacking that in the first half.”
Anderson countered less than two minutes later as freshman Santiago Recinas got behind the defense and put the ball on the high side of the back of the net to halve the PH lead. It was the first career score for Recinas.
Rojas kept it a 2-1 deficit, stopping a Parker Suchyna 75-foot free kick and snaring a Kail attempt at the 27:48 mark.
But with 25:23 remaining, a Contreras deflection found its way to Kail, who booted home his third goal of the night for a 3-1 lead.
He made it a hat trick plus one at the 21:31 mark, for a 4-1 lead.
Cole Bubalo — who had narrowly missed several earlier shots — finally scored with 19:32 remaining off a Devan Swinford assist, and six minutes later, it was Swinford who put the final touches on the victory with a goal thanks to Kail’s assist.
It was an especially savory night for Kail, who missed part of last season due to COVID-19 contact tracing.
“The confidence is really high, especially after having a rough year last year,” he said. “It’s nice to come back and have a nice start to the season.”
Pendleton Heights will have two home games next week, versus Marion Tuesday and second-ranked Fishers on Thursday, while Anderson pays a visit to Muncie Burris on Wednesday.
