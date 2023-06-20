For 75 years, the Lucas Oil Little 500 has been the most prestigious pavement sprint car race in the country at Anderson Speedway.
There was a time when many competitors from the Sunshine State would make the trek to Indiana to compete and be known as a Little 500 champion.
Up until 1979, qualifying for the race took place two weeks before the actual running of the Little 500.
Teams from around the country would travel to Anderson in hopes of qualifying for the race and then return two weeks later for the Little 500.
During the 1970s and 1980s there were a large contingent of drivers and teams that would come from Florida in hopes of realizing their dream.
For a decade Richard Golardi, in his book “Racers in the Sun,” documents sprint car racing not only in Florida but throughout the country.
Sprinkled throughout the book is the importance the teams from Florida put in not only running but winning the Little 500.
At one time, the now closed Golden Gate Speedway in Tampa would encourage drivers to travel to Anderson for the Little 500, at times providing financial support.
The book highlights drivers like Frank Riddle, Dave Scarborough, Wayne Reutiman, Jim Childers, Robert Smith and Larry Brazil.
It was particularly interesting in the interviews with the drivers, family members and car owners of how important it was to race at Anderson Speedway.
The Little 500 is mentioned numerous times in the book, but it also recalls sprint car, modified and stock car racing in Florida.
The book can be purchased on Amazon, and I would highly recommend it to anyone interested in the history of the Little 500.
This past weekend, the 500 Sprint Car Tour was in action at Toledo Speedway for the third race of the year.
Three races have produced three different winners. Kyle O’Gara won at Anderson, Tyler Roahrig at Berlin (Michigan) Raceway and Kody Swanson at Toledo.
Roahrig stormed from the back of the field at Toledo to finish second with Bobby Santos III coming home in third.
The series returns to Anderson Speedway on July 8 and will be joined by the Kenyon Midgets which will compete in the 75-lap Don and Mel Kenyon Classic.
The Kenyon Midgets have also produced three winners — Dameron Taylor at Anderson, Ayrton Houk at the Indianapolis Speedrome and first-time winner Kyle Ford at Berlin.
IN OTHER RACING NEWS
Alex Palou is putting together a dream season with IndyCar this year.
Palou won for the third time at Road America in Wisconsin and has a 74-point lead over Marcus Ericsson in the championship chase.
Pole-sitter Colton Herta saw a chance for victory fade when the Andretti Autosport team made a pit road mistake forcing him to conserve fuel until the end of the race.
The ASA National Tour was at Milwaukee this past weekend, and there is growing speculation IndyCar might soon return to the “Mile.”
A great move if it happens for the series.
