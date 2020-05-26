For many people, this was a most unusual Memorial Day weekend.
Since the early 1970s a regular ritual for me, before I started working for the Anderson Daily Bulletin, was spending the Saturday before Memorial Day at Anderson Speedway for the Little 500.
That has been followed by a trip to the Indianapolis Motor Speedway for the running of the Indianapolis 500.
For many years, the week leading up to Memorial Day was spent at Indianapolis Motor Speedway for Indy 500 qualifying.
That was followed with pole day and bump day qualifying for the Little 500.
There were also a few years when I would travel to Lucas Oil Raceway for the USAC Silver Crown and Midgets and to the Indiana State Fairgrounds for the Hoosier Hundred.
It was an odd feeling sitting at my home in Lapel on Saturday instead of being at Anderson Speedway for the Little 500 Hall of Fame banquet and for race prep arrangements.
There was and always will be for fans of the Little 500 that sense of excitement and anticipation on race day.
After the Little 500, there was a short night of sleep before heading to IMS in hopes of not sitting for several hours in traffic.
It has always been a special feeling to walk into the grounds of IMS on race day. There is lots of pageantry prior to the race, and in my opinion the greatest spectacle in racing is always thrilling.
So last Sunday morning I remarked to my wife, Kelly, that right about now (6 a.m.) she would get a telephone call that I was either in the media parking lot or sitting in traffic.
Some of the excitement will return Aug. 23 with the running of the Indianapolis 500, but there will definitely be a different feel to the day.
The pageantry will be there as will the excitement of the race.
The same can be said of the Little 500 on Labor Day weekend and the three days of practice and qualifying leading up to race day.
I’m looking forward to seeing old acquaintances and making new ones at both events later this summer.
I’m certain the conversation will turn at some point back to how we spent Memorial Day 2020.
IN OTHER RACING NEWS
It appears the state of Indiana is going to allow short track racing to resume starting the weekend of June 13.
Tracks will be allowed to have spectators, with restrictions on how many fans can be in attendance.
This will be a crucial time for the owners of the speedways and the fans, especially after watching the news coverage of the Memorial Day weekend and observing thousands of people not practicing social distancing during the coronavirus pandemic.
Once short track racing returns it will be important for fans, competitors and officials alike to follow the social distancing guidelines.
It’s time to show racing competitors and fans know how to follow the rules.
