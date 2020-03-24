Although there has been no live racing taking place, some race fans got somewhat of a fix last Sunday with an iRacing event.
It turned out to be a made-for-television race with FoxSports broadcasting the computer-generated race.
I didn’t watch the race, but several people who did indicated it was entertaining.
There were some highlights on the internet, which was predominately the crash sequences.
This weekend, IndyCar is taking part in an iRacing event with fans voting on what track will be used Saturday. The choices are Watkins Glen, Montreal, Michigan and either the Motegi road course in Japan or the Auto Club oval.
This is the first of six virtual races with events following at Barber Motorsports Park on April 4, driver’s choice on April 11, random draw on April 18, Circuit of Americas on April 26 and a non-IndyCar track on May 2.
The IndyCar events will be available at their website, Facebook and YouTube.
It would be great to see NBCSports broadcast the events for those who don’t want to watch on a computer screen.
For many years, I had several racing games on a computer including NASCAR, IndyCar, Formula One and sprint cars on dirt.
It was an OK way to unwind and spend some time, but it will never replace the sights and smells of racing at a real facility or to actually see live racing taking place.
Hopefully, that will all change shortly.
IN OTHER RACING NEWS
With COVID-19 causing all the entertainment venues to close until at least April 6, Anderson Speedway has revised the 2020 schedule.
Currently opening night is set for April 18 with a Champion Racing Association doubleheader for late model sportsman and street stocks and the new Hart’s Auto Center Ford Division.
The Thunder Car 100 will take place April 25 with the McGunegill Engine Performance Late Models and Marcum’s Welding Front Wheel Drive.
The CRA Super Series late models will be competing May 16 for a 125-lap event presented by Mitch Smith Auto Service and Perfecto.
Pay Less Little 500 events presented by UAW are still set for the week of May 20, with the 72nd running of the Little 500 taking place May 23.
As of Tuesday, there are 12 drivers entered in the Little 500 with the addition of nine-time champion Eric Gordon and Florida driver Tommy Nichols.
Nichols will be looking to make his fourth start while Gordon will be seeking to make his 25th career start.
The annual Mayor’s Cup for go-karts in downtown Anderson has been rescheduled for Sept. 12 and 13.
