The tentative schedule for Anderson Speedway in 2020 has been announced that includes a wide variety of events across several racing divisions.
Of course, the signature event for the track will be the 72nd running of the Pay Less Little 500 on May 23 with a full week of non-wing sprint car practice and qualifying leading up to the race.
The Redbud 400 for the Champion Racing Association super late models is set for July 13, sponsored by Mitch Smith Automotive and Perfecto Tool, with the non-wing sprint cars and McGunegill Engine Performance Late Models in action on the prior Saturday.
The Super Series CRA Late Models will also be at the track April 18 for a 125-lap event.
The JEGS All Stars Tour will return June 13 along with one of three visits by the Vores Compact Touring Series and the Mel Kenyon Midget Series.
The CRA Street Stocks will be making three appearances during the season that will include two races of 150 laps each on June 27 and Aug. 15.
Former NASCAR driver Michael Waltrip will be competing at Anderson Speedway on Sept. 12 during the final appearance of the Vores Compact Touring Series, and there could be other nationally known drivers in the field that night.
The PGG Enterprise Thunder Cars will be in action opening night on April 4 with a 100-lap feature, and a second 100-lap feature is set for Sept. 19.
The Thunder Cars will also be competing in the 71st annual National crown event July 18.
The CRA Sportsman Late Models will be making four appearances -- April 11 with the CRA Street Stocks, June 6, July 25 and Sept. 26 for a second time with the Street Stocks.
The McGunegill Engine Performance Late Models will be competing in a 100-lap feature Aug. 8.
The track is adding for 2020 the Front Wheel Drives in figure-8 action and Crown Victorias in oval and figure-8 racing throughout the year.
No season would be complete without Figure 8 Madness on July 4 with the Outlaw Figure-8s, school bus and trailer races.
The Night of Thrills is set for Sept. 5 again with the school bus and trailer figure-8 races.
The World Championship Trailer Figure 8 race is set for Oct. 17 with a third appearance by the school buses.
It should be an interesting season at the speedway in 2020.
IN OTHER RACING NEWS
One of the IndyCar pieces of the puzzle for 2020 fell into place Monday with the announcement that Conor Daly has joined Ed Carpenter Racing.
Daly, with sponsorship from United States Air Force Recruiting, will compete at all the road course events and in the Indianapolis 500, as a third entry for the team.
Travis Braden, a regular competitor with CRA races, was declared the winner of the rain-delayed Snowball Derby on Monday.
Braden was declared the victor when the car of Stephen Nasse failed postrace technical inspection.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.