For the second year, the COVID-19 pandemic limited my travels to different race tracks around the country, but there wasn’t a lack of excellent racing in 2021.
The top race of the year has to be the Indianapolis 500 with Helio Castroneves claiming his record-tying fourth win.
Castroneves made the crucial pass of Alex Palou with two laps to go entering Turn 1, and then held on to win by .4928 of a second with Simon Pagenaud driving from the 26th position to finish third.
Palou and Castroneves swapped the lead three times in the last six laps and seven times over the 200 laps.
After climbing out of his race-winning car, Castroneves ran down the front straight to a thunderous roar from the fans.
His four wins ties Castroneves with A.J. Foyt, Rick Mears and Al Unser Sr. for the most in the Greatest Spectacle in Racing.
Second on my list was the Pay Less Little 500 at Anderson Speedway with Tyler Roahrig finally getting to drink milk in victory lane.
It was his sixth career Little 500 start, scoring the win for local sponsor CB Fabricating.
The Plymouth driver led 243 of the final 250 laps.
Roahrig started in the middle of the front row and took the lead for the first time on Lap 241 from Caleb Armstrong.
He remained on the point until the leaders made their final pit stops on Lap 387, surrendering the point to Scott Hampton.
Much of Roahrig’s comfortable lead was wiped out when Travis Welpott spun on the front straight with 30 laps remaining.
At that point, there were four cars on the lead lap.
That allowed Kody and Tanner Swanson to restart right on the tail tank of Roahrig’s car for a run to the checkers, with Roahrig winning by more than four seconds.
Third was the 55th running of the Greg Hubler Auto Group Redbud 400 which saw Michigan driver Kyle Crump come from two laps down to record the victory.
Austin Nason inherited the lead on Lap 380 when Dalton Armstrong, who dominated the majority of the race, was penalized for rough driving on a Lap 371 restart that put defending race-winner Carson Hocevar into the Turn 1 wall.
On the final restart, Crump used the bump-and-run move on Nason entering the first corner, which caused Nason to drift high in Turn 2 on Lap 398. It allowed Crump to make the inside pass and win his first Redbud 400 after starting fourth in the 24-car field.
More late-race drama made the 50th running of the Winchester 400 one of the top races of the year.
Jack Smith took the lead on Lap 333 with an outside pass of Sammy Smith and was poised for the win.
The caution flag waved on Lap 378, and all the lead-lap cars except for Jack Smith pitted for tires.
Another caution flag waved when Stephen Nasse spun on the front straight, which set up a five-lap sprint to the finish.
On the final lap, Jack Smith got loose coming off the second corner and Sammy Smith made his move to the inside.
Before the two leaders reached Turn 3, there was contact with Jack Smith and the outside retaining wall, and Sammy Smith was sent to the tail of the lead lap for a run to the finish.
Jake Garcia started on the point and scraped the Turn 2 wall, which allowed Sammy Smith to take the lead and the victory over Nasse and VanMeter with Garcia coming home in fourth as the last car on the lead lap.
Fifth on the list was the Don and Mel Kenyon Classic for the Kenyon Midget Series with defending series champion Colin Grissom notching the victory.
Grissom and leader Dameron Taylor bumped wheels in Turn 4 with two laps remaining, propelling Grissom to the lead with Taylor losing two more positions.
The race was red-flagged on Lap 65 when Ayrton Houk and Sam Hinds tangled in Turn 2, collecting the car of Clayton Gaines who barrel rolled down the back straight.
On the restart, Grissom first tried to make the outside pass for the lead but with the laps winding down looked to make an inside pass.
Finally on Lap 73, Grissom got underneath Taylor in Turn 3, and the two bumped wheels, sending Taylor up the banking.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.