My first thoughts this morning are to wish all my readers a very Merry Christmas and hoping you get to spend the day with friends and family.
So with Santa Claus already descending chimneys across the nation, there are some gifts I hope are found beneath Christmas trees for those in the racing community.
At the top of the list for the many and growing number of IndyCar racing fans is that James Hinchcliffe will find a full-time ride with the series for 2020.
Hinchcliffe is a popular driver with both fans and his fellow competitors, and the series should make every effort to make sure the Canadian is back on a full-time basis.
Hoping Santa Claus will have a driver competing with a team other than Team Penske who will secure a victory in the Indianapolis Grand Prix.
Also hoping there is a first-time winner in the Indianapolis 500 this year or Helio Castroneves finally gets that fourth victory.
Locally, I’m hoping Anderson Speedway attracts a large number of competitors for the sprint car races this year and the Pay Less Little 500 continues to grow in importance.
It would be great to see a first-time Little 500 winner in 2020, maybe someone with ties to the Madison County area. Of course Aaron Pierce, Travis Welpott and Brian Gerster top the list.
For NASCAR, my hope is seven-time champion Jimmie Johnson, who has announced 2020 will be his last as a full-time competitor, scores at least one victory next year. That would also make Johnson eligible for the Chase as he seeks a record-breaking eighth title.
Hoping there is a rebound in interest from fans in NASCAR events and in particular the Brickyard 400, which has once again been moved on the schedule, this time to July 4.
Of course, it’s unknown what Santa has left under the tree for new Indianapolis Motor Speedway owner Roger Penske, but I’m sure it will take the venue to the next level. Maybe lighting and a long-distance race for sports cars.
Hoping all the tracks in the Hoosier State see an increase in fans attending the events and a climb in the number of competitors.
My final wish is the families of Dick Jordan, Bill Simpson and Junior Johnson find time to remember fondly these three men that had such an impact on racing during their careers.
Jordan was the public relations for USAC for many years and a mentor to many who have followed in his footsteps.
Simpson created many safety products over the years that were instrumental in making the sport safer.
Johnson will always be remembered as an exceptional driver and car owner and appropriately remembered as “The Last American Hero.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.