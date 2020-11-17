It’s always great to see a race car driver that has reached the pinnacle of the sport return to their roots.
Everyone realized at an early stage Chase Elliott, the son of “Awesome Bill,” would eventually make it to the highest level of stock car racing, the NASCAR Cup Series.
The younger Elliott recently won the 2020 Cup Series championship, and it was announced Monday he will be compete in the upcoming Snowball Derby at Five Flags Speedway in Florida.
The Snowball Derby is considered one of the top super late model races in the country and on an annual basis draws the top competitors from throughout the nation.
Elliott is no stranger to the Snowball Derby. He won the race in 2011, the youngest driver to win the event, and scored a second victory in 2015.
It would have been easy for Elliott to decide not to race in the Snowball Derby, but when the opportunity presented itself, he took advantage of the chance.
He’s not the first Cup Series driver to compete in the Snowball Derby. Kyle Busch has been a regular for several years and scored victories in 2009 and 2017.
There is already an impressive list of drivers entered for this year’s event including Donnie Wilson, Bubba Pollard, Steve Nasse and Casey Johnson.
Defending champion Travis Braden, a regular in Champion Racing Association events, will seek to make it two in a row.
Carson Hocevar, the winner of both the Redbud 400 and the Winchester 400, is entered along with local drivers Jack Dossey III and Mason Keller.
I have been fortunate to have attended several Snowball Derby events in recent years, and there is a whole week of racing that leads up to the 300-lap featured event.
Haven’t been able to make the trip south in recent years but look forward to attending the Snowball Derby again in the future.
It’s a race that should be included on the bucket list of every fan of super late model competition.
There are other super late model races fans should attend including the Redbud 400, Winchester 400, Rattler 250 in Alabama, Octoberfest in Wisconsin and the All American 400.
What draws teams to Florida on an annual basis is the fact racing in most of the country has been concluded for the year because of the colder temperatures.
IN OTHER RACING NEWS
Lewis Hamilton captured his record 94th Formula One win last weekend in Turkey, but more importantly he equaled the mark of seven championships set previously by Michael Schumacher.
With lots more years of racing remaining, Hamilton is almost certain to claim an eighth championship in the near future and has an excellent chance of winning 100 Formula One races.
Recently, Anderson Speedway asked fans what racing they would like to see at the local track.
The list included Outlaw Figure 8 -- a series that used to run Anderson several times a year -- pavement Midget racing, Outlaw Late Models and Modifieds.
The return of pavement Midgets topped the list by a large margin.
There is hope for 2021 with Lucas Oil Raceway hosting a pavement Midget race.
Personally, I would like to see all four of the listed categories return to the high-banked quarter-mile oval.
It will be interesting to see what events make the 2021 schedule.
