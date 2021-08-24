The final oval race for the IndyCar Series definitely has had an impact on the points standings with three races remaining.
The biggest gainers at the Gateway oval were race-winner Josef Newgarden and second-place finisher Pato O'Ward.
The biggest losers from the weekend were the Ganassi Racing teammates of Alex Palou and Scott Dixon.
Palou and Dixon were involved in a crash before the halfway point with Rinus Veekay. Dixon was credited with a 19th-place finish and Palou with 20th.
That relegated Palou from the top spot in the championship chase to second, 10 points behind O'Ward with Newgarden climbing into the third position only 22 points behind O'Ward.
Dixon is now fourth, 43 points behind O'Ward.
The series closes out the 2021 season on three road courses, starting with Portland on Sept. 12.
Dixon and Newgarden can never be counted out of championship contention, particularly with Palou and O'Ward experiencing the pressure for the first time in their IndyCar careers.
Meanwhile NASCAR enters the final race of the regular season before the championship Chase starts.
The final regular-season race is set for Saturday at Daytona International Speedway, a restrictor-plate track that normally creates several big wrecks.
There is one spot left in the field of 16 for the Chase. Denny Hamlin and Kevin Harvick have locked into the championship field based on points with 13 drivers thus far making the Chase on race wins.
A.J. Allmendinger's win at Indianapolis two weeks ago didn't lock him into the championship hunt because the team is only running a partial schedule.
Right now, Tyler Reddick leads Richard Childress Racing teammate Austin Dillon by 25 points for the final Chase position.
There will be a number of drivers looking to win at the always unpredictable race at Daytona to secure a chance at the championship.
Obviously, Reddick and Dillon will seek a victory, but don't forget about Chase Briscoe, Ryan Newman and Bubba Wallace.
Drivers not locked into the Chase will be willing to take chances to secure a win.
I expect there to be at least one “big” wreck and probably an overtime race.
IN OTHER RACING NEWS
Kody Swanson won the rain-shortened Silver Crown race Saturday at the one-mile dirt track at Springfield and increased his lead over Justin Grant.
Swanson is seeking a sixth USAC championship.
Pendleton's Travis Welpott finished 14th and remains eighth in the season points standings.
This week marks the Kokomo Smackdown, with three nights of USAC Sprint Car competition on the dirt oval.
Fans of sprint car racing on dirt are encouraged to make the trip to Kokomo Speedway.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.