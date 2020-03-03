Through the opening three races of the NASCAR Cup Series season, the good news is the race winners were all driving different manufacturer cars.
Toyota scored the biggest win of the year in the Daytona 500 with Denny Hamlin at the controls.
Joey Logano brought Ford the victory at Las Vegas, and Alex Bowman put a Chevrolet in the winner’s circle in California.
Of course more significant is the fact that with their victories Hamlin, Logano and Bowman have potentially locked into the Chase for the championship.
Last year Toyota drivers won 19 events, followed by Ford with 10 victories and Chevrolet with seven.
Chevrolet’s first win in 2019 didn’t come until the 10th race of the year when Chase Elliott won at Talladega.
After the Toyota team of Joe Gibbs Racing dominated much of the 2019 season, there certainly appears to be parity in the NASCAR ranks.
Thus far, Ford drivers have finished in the top five a total of seven times, Chevrolet has six top fives and Toyota has two through the race results in California.
The only disappointing thing this year is, aside from the Daytona 500, the races in Las Vegas and California didn’t have a full field of 40 teams.
Both the Vegas and California races had 38 entries, two more than is guaranteed starters through the charter system.
With the series traveling to Phoenix this weekend, the favorite to score the victory has to be Kevin Harvick, in a Ford.
But I expect Ryan Blaney to record a victory before too much longer as he had a legitimate shot at the victory in California.
After a dismal 2019, seven-time champion Jimmie Johnson is proving to be competitive in his last year of full-time competition.
Johnson was in the mix at Daytona before the big crash and has scored top-five finishes at Las Vegas and California.
He is long overdue for a victory, and it could be accomplished in the near future.
It was a difficult weekend for former champion Martin Truex Jr. whose Toyota failed pre-qualifying inspection three times and had to start at the rear of the field at California.
Twitter on Sunday showed Truex was unhappy with several drivers at California and hinted he should have wrecked Logano.
IN OTHER RACING NEWS
The NTT IndyCar Series kicks off the 2020 season at the street course at St. Petersburg, Fla.
It should be an interesting season with Fernando Alonso returning to the Indy 500 after missing the 2019 race.
Of course, the good and bad news is James Hinchcliffe will be competing in three races for Andretti Autosport in 2020. He will enter the two races at Indianapolis Motor Speedway and the oval race at Texas Speedway.
