It turned out to be a great weekend at Laguna Seca for IndyCar rookie Colton Herta.
It was announced Saturday that Herta’s race team has merged with Andretti Autosport for the 2020 season. That was followed by winning the pole position for the season-ending race in the NTT IndyCar Series.
Herta then closed out the year by holding off Will Power to win for the second time this season.
Undoubtedly, he is going to be a driver to watch in future years, although Herta did lose out on rookie of the year honors to Felix Rosenqvist.
Josef Newgarden won his second championship with Team Penske with teammate Simon Pagenaud coming home in second followed by Alexander Rossi.
The other news this past weekend was Takuma Sato has signed to drive next season for Rahal Letterman Racing after producing two wins in 2019.
It has to be considered a disappointing year for several drivers that didn’t find victory lane. Ryan Hunter-Reay, Graham Rahal, James Hinchcliffe and Sebastien Bourdais all failed to win and in most cases were overshadowed by their teammates.
The NASCAR Monster Energy Series will wrap up the first stage of the Chase for the championship on the Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval.
Right now Martin Truex Jr. is the hottest driver in the series by taking his Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota into victory lane in the first two Chase races.
It was a dominant performance for Gibbs Racing with all four drivers finishing in the top four. Truex was followed by Kyle Busch, Denny Hamlin and Erik Jones.
Jones' car failed post-race technical inspection, and he was relegated to a 38th-place finish.
The field of 16 Chase drivers will be reduced by four following the Charlotte race. Right now Alex Bowman, Clint Bowyer, Kurt Busch and Jones are on the outside looking in.
Jones needs a victory to advance.
A year ago, Truex was set to win on the Roval when he was knocked out of contention by Jimmie Johnson, who is still seeking his first points victory in more than two years.
IN OTHER RACING NEWS
Anderson Speedway crowned champions in six divisions with five of them being first-time winners.
Zachary Tinkle won the late model championship in his rookie season; Bruce McFall won the Figure 8 title, his first after competing at Anderson Speedway since 1972; Ricky Craig claimed Front Wheel Drive honors; Gregg Cory was the Thunder Roadster champion; and Dustin Sapp was crowned Thunder Car champion.
Josh Poore won his fourth Street Stock Division championship, tying him with Rich Boyer. Poore also has won titles in late model and Thunder Car competition.
The Anderson driver has 46 career Street Stock feature victories and trails Vic Hellis, who won 51 features.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.