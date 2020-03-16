By now, most people know the impact the COVID-19 pandemic is having on the sports world.
No NCAA March Madness, the Major League Baseball season openers pushed back, no NBA or NHL events.
The pandemic has forced the cancellation of the first four IndyCar events and two NASCAR weekends with the potential for several more postponements.
Restaurants and bars in Indiana have been ordered closed through the end of March except for carry-out and delivery orders.
With the loss of major sporting events, many communities -- including those around Indianapolis -- will be experiencing a significant loss of revenues as fans will not be attending events and spending money.
What has to be a bigger concern to central Indiana government officials and businesses is the potential impact on the Indianapolis 500 and the Indianapolis Grand Prix in the month of May.
Locally, the economic impact in May could be felt if the Pay Less Little 500 at Anderson Speedway is postponed to another date.
Indianapolis Motor Speedway officials said Monday they were planning to conduct the two May races and are working on a contingency plan.
I’m sure Anderson Speedway officials are doing likewise. The local track is scheduled to open April 4, two days before the area schools are slated to return to actual classroom instruction.
Probably most Hoosiers will find it hard to believe if state officials decide the Indy 500 has to be postponed because of COVID-19.
The sports television channels are currently replaying a lot of events that have already taken place. It would be nice to see Fox Sports and others telecast some of the races from the 1980s and 1990s.
We’ll survive the current pandemic and will be hearing the roar of racing engines, hopefully sooner than later.
IN OTHER RACING NEWS
The Champion Racing Association has announced the Cabin Fever event at Lucas Oil Raceway has been canceled. LOR is remaining shuttered until April 17.
The Little 500 Hall of Fame committee has announced the members of the class of 2020.
The inductees include Anderson team owner Jason Goacher, who won the Little 500 in 2015 with Chris Windom as the driver.
Goacher is a second-generation Little 500 car owner and has fielded 13 entries since 1990.
Mark "Moe" McKeague of Michigan was the mechanic for Marv Carmen, who won the Little 500 in 1982 and 1983.
The third member is Dick Fuller, an Ohio car owner who has filed 11 entries between 1994 and 2001. Chet Fillip won in a Fuller-entered car in 1999.
The Hall of Fame banquet is set for May 23 at noon at Anderson Speedway.
