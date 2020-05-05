Although it seemed the patriotic thing to do when Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb proclaimed the Hoosier State would be reopened fully by July 4.
But in watching Holcomb run through the five stages for opening the state’s economy, it struck me there was another reason for the July 4 date to lift all the restrictions.
Could it have something to do with the fact the Indianapolis Motor Speedway is scheduled to host two NASCAR traveling series events and an IndyCar race on that weekend?
At this point in time, there is no official word on whether the NASCAR Xfinity Series will compete at IMS on July 4 on the road course.
NASCAR hasn’t announced a revised schedule yet past mid-May.
But IndyCar is planning on racing at IMS for the Indianapolis Grand Prix on July 4 on the road course with the Brickyard 400 set for July 5.
Obviously, race fans will be glad Gov. Holcomb has elected to remove all the coronavirus restrictions in the state by that weekend.
Thousands of race fans packed into the grandstands probably not heeding social distancing and many not bothering to wear a mask any longer.
Think of all that potential lost tax revenue to the state and the city of Indianapolis if the track wasn’t opened that weekend.
Hotel tax, food and beverage tax, car rental tax all would be reduced significantly if the racing event was canceled or run without fans in the stands.
So NASCAR will resume its season at Darlington and Charlotte later this month with Cup races added on a Wednesday at both tracks and Xfinity races on a couple of Tuesdays.
No fans, no practice and no qualifying.
As I mentioned a week ago, the losers in the equation are the track owners because there will be no ticket revenue for the races and a much larger loss at the concession stands.
There is still no word on how much NASCAR will cover the expenses for the two race track owners. After all, there is still a purse to be paid.
IndyCar is supposed to start the 2020 season at Texas Motor Speedway on June 6. For the most part, Texas businesses were given approval to reopen last weekend.
While Indiana is taking a phased approach with the opening of shopping malls this week and restaurants at 50% capacity starting May 11, it makes one wonder when local short-track racing can return.
Some states are allowing short tracks to open but are limiting the number of fans who can attend.
The World of Outlaws announced several events in Missouri and Iowa in front of limited numbers of fans. Maybe Indiana could follow suit.
With the spring weather starting to take hold and people looking for some form of entertainment, maybe the Hoosier State could allow race tracks and other outdoor recreation venues to open but limit the numbers of those in attendance.
If a violation of the terms that allowed for the reopening occurs, the state could close down a venue until mid-June or later.
