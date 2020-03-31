I guessed it was inevitable the Indianapolis 500 and the IndyCar events in the month of May would not be taking place.
With the extending of the stay at home orders issued by President Donald Trump for 30 days and expected from Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb the logistics of the month of May would have been overwhelming.
Undoubtedly running the Indianapolis 500 on Aug. 23 was not in the wildest dreams of new Indianapolis Motor Speedway owner Roger Penske. An August date is better than no race at all.
But there should be little doubt Penske will make the August race date a memorable one.
The Indianapolis Grand Prix has been moved to July 4 and will be part of a doubleheader day on the IMS road course with the Xfinity Series of NASCAR.
The will be followed July 5 by the running of the Brickyard 400 on the oval.
It’s highly probable more people will attend the IndyCar and Xfinity race on the road course than will pay to watch the Brickyard 400.
Since the track will be configured for the road course July 4, it would seem to make sense to run the Brickyard 400 on the road course as well.
That would make a memorable weekend for the fans, drivers and crews. It would probably also boost attendance on both days and television viewership.
As of Tuesday, Anderson Speedway officials continue to press forward with the running of the Pay Less Little 500 on May 23.
There appears to be a better chance for the May classic to take place for several reasons.
To begin with, it can be hoped the COVID-19 virus is under control. Although some ticket holders come from outside the U.S., all of the teams and drivers are based in America or Canada. There are not 300,000 people descending on Anderson.
The entry list for the Little 500 has climbed to 14 this past week.
Chris Neuenschwander will be looking to make his ninth career start with a career-best finish of sixth in 2014. Scott Hampton returns in a Jerry Powell-prepared car and is attempting to make his sixth start. Hampton finished fifth in 2018.
IN OTHER RACING NEWS
Anderson Speedway announced this week opening night is now scheduled for May 2. The Must See Racing Winged Sprints, Mel Kenyon Midgets, Thunder Cars and Street Stocks are scheduled to be in action.
The Champion Racing Association Sportsman Late Model race has been moved to May 8, and the CRA Street Stocks are set for a May 16 race date with the CRA Super Series late models.
The Thunder Car 100 McGunegill Engine Performance event is now set for May 30.
