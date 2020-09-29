This weekend at Indianapolis Motor Speedway will go a long way in determining the IndyCar champion.
IndyCar drivers will compete in two races on the IMS road course Friday and Saturday, with the season-ending race scheduled for the St. Petersburg, Florida, street course Oct. 25.
Scott Dixon is the points leader with four victories this season and has a 72-point edge on Josef Newgarden. Pato O’Ward is third in the points standings but is 118 points behind Dixon.
Two Team Penske drivers have been dominant on the IMS road course with Simon Pagenaud and Will Power each recording three wins.
The other interesting news last week from IndyCar is Helio Castroneves will replace Oliver Askew for the two IMS races. Askew is recovering from a concussion.
It was also announced Zach Veach was being replaced by James Hinchcliffe for the final three races of 2020.
Obviously, the decision is putting into place the groundwork to have Hinchcliffe race full-time in 2021 for Andretti Autosport.
Hinchcliffe will be able to bring financing to the team for the full schedule next year, something Veach could not probably offer the team as it prepares for 2021.
Of more local interest, the non-wing sprint cars will be in action at Anderson Speedway for the Tony Elliott Classic, which is a part of the “Paint the Night Pink” event being sponsored by The Herald Bulletin.
Tyler Roahrig will seek a third consecutive win in the Classic.
In both 2018 and 2019, Kody Swanson was leading the event when bad luck struck allowing Roahrig to race to the victories.
Aside from the Pay Less Little 500, the dominant driver in a Sprint Car at Anderson Speedway has been Roahrig.
Speedway officials are expecting up to 24 sprint cars to take part in the 125-lap Classic.
Racing starts at 7 p.m.
With Swanson, Little 500 winner Bobby Santos III, Pierce, Roahrig, Kyle O’Gara, Eric Gordon and Chris Neuenschwander expected it should be an exciting event.
Swanson won the first Tony Elliott Classic, and Aaron Pierce was the victor in the second race.
The Day Transportation Mel Kenyon Midget Series will crown a champion Saturday.
Local driver Colin Grissom is the current points leader, but the margin is only 47.5 points over rookie driver Sam Hinds.
Hinds has won the last two Mel Kenyon Midget features on the high-banked quarter-mile oval. Grissom won in June.
At the last race at the Indianapolis Speedrome, Hinds swept the table, setting the fast time in qualifying and recorded victories in the heat and feature race.
Grissom finished second in the heat and feature event at the Speedrome.
Hinds' win at the Speedrome allowed him to shave 27 points off Grissom’s points lead.
IN OTHER RACING NEWS
Defending Champion Racing Association champion Greg VanAlst of Anderson finished second in the super late model race at Bristol Motor Speedway.
Jeff Lane and Josh Poore finished in the top 10 in the Street Stock race at Bristol, and Tom Gosser won the Pro Compact race.
