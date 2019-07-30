With just a handful of races remaining, the NTT IndyCar Series once again has a tight points battle for the championship.
Entering the race over the weekend at the Mid-Ohio road course, Josef Newgarden had opened up a bit of a lead over Alexander Rossi following his victory at Iowa Speedway.
That all changed on the final lap at Mid-Ohio when Newgarden spun out, which resulted in a 14th-place finish.
Rossi finished fifth and reduced Newgarden’s lead to 16 points with Simon Pagenaud and Scott Dixon also in the hunt for the championship.
Dixon scored his sixth career win at Mid-Ohio, holding off his Ganassi Racing teammate Felix Rosenqvist and Ryan Hunter-Reay over the final circuits.
What was refreshing to hear was Ganassi Racing didn’t instruct Rosenqvist to back off and allow Dixon to win. The only team orders were to remember they were racing teammates.
There was excellent side-by-side racing throughout the Honda 200 as drivers battled for position.
The series next travels to Pocono Raceway where Rossi won last year followed by Will Power and Dixon.
The other exciting news from the weekend was the announcement by the Indianapolis Motor Speedway that in October 2020 it will host the Indianapolis 8.
It will be an eight-hour race on the IMS road course featuring the Intercontinental GT Challenge with the International GT and GT World Class America series in action.
It only made sense for IMS officials to bring the sports cars back for a race on the road course, especially with NASCAR officials once again playing havoc with the scheduling of the Brickyard 400.
The Brickyard 400 will be contested in September this year, the last race before the Chase field is set. But for some reason NASCAR officials, which moved the race this year to escape the hot Indiana temperatures, are moving it back to the July 4 weekend in 2020.
That change makes absolutely no sense, particularly when it resulted in moving the traditional July 4 race at Daytona International Speedway.
IN OTHER RACING NEWS
Anderson Speedway is hosting a 125-lap non-wing sprint car race Saturday with more than 20 teams expected to be on hand.
The list is topped by Pay Less Little 500 winner Kody Swanson, Aaron Pierce — who won at Anderson Speedway earlier this year — Bobby Santos, Kyle Hamilton, Tyler Roahrig — winner of the Tony Elliott Classic last year — and Jimmy McCune — the victor in the Must See Racing 50 for winged sprints earlier this year.
Last Sunday, for the first time since 1995 Mount Lawn Speedway hosted a 200-lap race for the CRA Street Stocks.
The Mount Lawn track has a unique configuration as anyone that has ever visited the Henry County facility can attest.
Ryan Amonett led all 200 laps for the victory, but there was good racing with Jeff Lane, Jason Atkinson, Phil Jenkins and Jason Thompson.
I was disappointed there didn’t seem to be any rhyme or reason to whether or not caution laps were being counted. Sometimes it appeared they were counting, and at other times it didn’t.
Should have been a PA announcement on how caution laps were going to be handled.
Even so, the Bob Fields Memorial was an entertaining event and should be included on the CRA schedule in 2020.
