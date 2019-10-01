Earlier this year, there was a lot of media speculation about a NASCAR and IndyCar doubleheader at the “Tricky Triangle” that is Pocono Raceway.
Following this weekend’s NASCAR appearance at the Charlotte Roval, it appears more likely any doubleheader will take place in the Tar Heel State.
The Roval is a combination oval and road course through the infield at Charlotte Motor Speedway that made its first appearance during the Monster Energy Series chase in 2018.
It was back on the schedule for 2019 and is likely to remain there for the foreseeable future.
What was interesting about the weekend was NTT IndyCar champion Josef Newgarden turned laps on the Roval in his Team Penske Chevy.
Needless to say, Newgarden’s demonstration laps were considerably faster than the pole speed for the NASCAR race.
All the reports indicate the demonstration drive by Newgarden proved to be a success.
Bruton Smith, owner of Charlotte Motor Speedway and many other tracks, has been known for years as someone who is willing to think outside the proverbial “box” when it comes to promoting events.
So a doubleheader at Charlotte would appear to make a lot of sense. The question is how will NASCAR officials react to sharing top billing with IndyCar at one of their mainstay facilities?
Obviously, a first IndyCar race on the Roval would over shadow a NASCAR event.
In my opinion, a doubleheader would require some scheduling changes. Run the NASCAR Xfinity race Friday night, IndyCar on Saturday night and the Monster Energy Series on Sunday.
OTHER RACING NEWS
Following the Charlotte race, the Chase field was reduced to 12 drivers. It was not a surprise Erik Jones and Kurt Busch didn’t make the cut after experiencing problems in the first race.
Ryan Newman and Aric Almirola were long shots to advance.
Another race weekend brings another Cup driver out of a ride for 2020.
It was announced Ricky Stenhouse Jr. will not be returning in 2020 with Roush Fenway Racing. It was probably inevitable Stenhouse would be let go after winning only twice in NASCAR and failing to make the Chase.
He joins Daniel Hemric, who lost his ride, and Paul Menard, who retired. Will any other drivers be looking for a ride in 2020?
There are very few available seats at NASCAR’s highest level, and no veteran driver will be interested in a ride that doesn’t have one of the 36 guaranteed spots.
This past week, I watched the K&N East Series NASCAR race from New Hampshire Speedway.
It would have to be considered one of the biggest races on the schedule for those teams and drivers, but only 14 cars started the race.
With the upcoming merger with ARCA, also dealing with low car counts this year, it’s hard to imagine there will be any rapid improvement in the number of competitors.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.