Slowly the motorsports world is returning to life following the mandated shutdown of activities because of the coronavirus pandemic.
NASCAR has been racing for several weeks without fans, and the IndyCar Series kicks off the 2020 season at Texas Speedway on Saturday, again without fans.
The series takes almost a month off before running the Indianapolis Grand Prix on July 4 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.
Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb has tentatively indicated the Hoosier State will return to what amounts to the new normal on that date.
IndyCar will then travel to Road America in Wisconsin for two races on the road course July 11-12 before traveling to Iowa Speedway for another doubleheader weekend.
Formula One announced this week its first two races will take place in Austria on July 5 and July 12.
The series then travels to Hungary on July 19, and the next two races will take place at the Silverstone circuit in the United Kingdom on July 31 and Aug. 7.
Anderson Speedway opened last Saturday with no fans in attendance for racing in four divisions.
It was a strange feeling to be in the control tower at the Speedway watching the racing with no reactions from fans.
The teams and officials did an excellent job of practicing social distancing in the pit area, and many were wearing masks.
The overall thoughts for the day was the competitors and Speedway staff were anxious for racing to resume.
The Speedway will be back in action Saturday again without fans, but the racing program can be watched on the Speed 51 website at a cost of $10.
Sounds like a good way for fans to have a watch party with friends.
The Champion Racing Association Sportsman Late Models top the racing card with a 75-lap feature with a strong field of cars expected.
The Mel Kenyon Midgets will be in action for the second annual Dick Jordan Classic along with the Marcum Welding Front Wheel Drive and Thunder Roadsters.
With the governor’s mandatory order subsiding somewhat, there will be plenty of racing action on the weekend of June 13 -- the first time fans are expected to be in attendance.
Anderson Speedway will play host to the CRA JEGS All Stars Tour pro late models, the Vores Compact Touring Series, Kenyon Midgets and CRA Jr. Late Models. Racing starts at 8 p.m.
Mount Lawn Speedway opens June 14 with the CRA Street Stocks at 6 p.m., and Gas City Speedway is hosting the opening USAC Midget Week event June 17 at 7:30 p.m.
IN OTHER RACING NEWS
Three CRA Divisions competed last weekend at I-44 Speedway in Missouri.
Carson Hocevar won the super late model feature. Indiana drivers in the field included Hunter Jack (eighth), Jack Dossey III (16th), Jaren Crabtree (17th) and Greg VanAlst (20th).
Colby Lane won the Street Stock feature with Jason Atkinson coming home in third and Phil Jenkins recording a fifth-place showing while Derrick Layne placed 12th.
Bubba Pollard won the JEGS All Stars Tour feature with defending Anderson Speedway late model champion Zachary Tinkle finishing 14th.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.