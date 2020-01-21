Although it’s too early to predict what will happen in the future, the groundwork has been put in place to move the Brickyard 400 to the road course.
Last week it was announced the Xfinity Series event at Indianapolis Motor Speedway on the July 4 weekend will be contested on the road course.
At the time the change was made public, the general consensus was the road-course race for the Xfinity Series will add excitement to the race.
In recent years, the biggest complaint about the Xfinity Series race and Brickyard 400 has been the racing is boring as a result of not a lot of passing for the lead.
Just two years ago, the NASCAR Cup race was moved to the road course at Charlotte Motor Speedway with thus far favorable reviews from fans.
So with Roger Penske assuming ownership of IMS, the first noticeable change is moving the Xfinity Series to the road course.
I suspect it won’t be long, maybe as soon as 2021, that the Cup race is moved to the road course.
Should the Captain install lights around the road course, it would make it possible to run both races at a later time of the day over the July 4 weekend to lessen the impact on the hot and humid Indiana weather.
The other recent development was Lucas Oil Raceway obtained a $1 million loan from the state as part of a previously announced $10 million renovation of the facility.
Officials indicated it could mark the return of NASCAR to the historic short track in the future.
Back in the day, LOR used to host KrogerFest which was three nights of racing leading up to the Brickyard. The USAC Silver Crown, Truck and Xfinity series all competed on the short track.
Once the Xfinity race was moved to IMS, it ended for the most part KrogerFest although the Silver Crown and ARCA series continued to race at LOR.
There is the possibility the Truck Series will return to LOR in the future with an ARCA race and hopefully some USAC open-wheel competition.
It’s all a wait-and-see proposition, so only time will tell.
IN OTHER RACING NEWS
James Hinchcliffe, the popular IndyCar driver, has announced a sponsorship agreement to run the Indianapolis Grand Prix and Indy 500 this year.
Hinchcliffe lost his full-time ride with the series last year. Which team he will be competing for in the month of May is still unknown.
But it was encouraging news that Hinchcliffe will be back at IMS in May and possibly for more races during the year.
The annual Champion Racing Association SpeedFest in Georgia is set for this weekend.
Local drivers Greg Van Alst, Jack Dossey III and Tyler Roahrig are all entered in the super late model event.
There is a strong field entered for the super late model event, including Snowball Derby winner Travis Braden, Bubba Pollard and Winchester 400 winner Stephen Nasse.
Billy Van Meter will compete in the pro late model race.
