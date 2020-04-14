When the Pay Less Little 500 hopefully rolls around at the end of May, it won’t seem the same without legendary car owner Gene Nolen in attendance.
Nolen, 77, passed away this past week after a lengthy illness, but it didn’t stop him from attending races in 2019.
For 25 years, Nolen brought sprint cars to Anderson Speedway seeking a win in the Little 500.
For many years, it was Tony Elliott at the controls of Nolen’s race cars, but a victory always seemed to escape the pair.
That dream was realized in 2018 when Kody Swanson pulled Nolen’s car into victory lane.
Celebrations for the winning team in the Little 500 are always special, but Nolen’s first victory that year just added a little more excitement to the festivities.
Swanson gave Nolen a second Little 500 victory in 2019 and, along with teammate Shane Hollingsworth, led 499 of the 500 laps.
That’s an accomplishment that may never be repeated.
I remember after the Little 500 last year telling Nolen in victory lane about that accomplishment.
He expressed shock and surprise his two cars led all but one lap. I’ve often wondered if Gene contemplated leading all 500 laps at Anderson Speedway.
Not only did Nolen and Swanson team up for success in the Little 500, they also experienced it with the USAC Silver Crown Series.
Nolen’s family is following through with their father’s wishes to continue to provide Swanson a Silver Crown ride for the 2020 season and to enter the Little 500 with cars for Swanson and Hollingsworth.
Nolen was also active in working to further the careers of young drivers in the Mel Kenyon Midget Series.
What I will remember most about Gene is he was always soft spoken, quick to smile and to share a laugh.
Nolen now joins the ranks of legendary car owners at the Little 500 like Larry Contos and Glen Niebel that are gone but will not be forgotten.
I was also saddened to hear of the passing of legendary Formula One driver Stirling Moss at the age of 90.
Look, before there was cable television or the internet, Americans got to watch Formula One racing as a part of the Wide World of Sports on ABC.
That was how I became familiar with Moss and other European drivers like Graham Hill and, of course, American Phil Hill.
Moss’ racing career ended following a crash in 1962. He is recognized as the best driver never to have won a world championship.
