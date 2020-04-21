For most racing fans residing in or traveling to central Indiana, the month of May has always been special.
When historians and fans look back on the 2020 racing season, what will be noted is the impact of the coronavirus on the motorsports community around the world.
It will be experienced maybe more in Indiana than in other parts of the world, but the excitement of May is being moved at least for one year to late August and early September.
Of course, the major news was the rescheduling of the Indianapolis 500 from May 24 until Aug. 23 and this week the Pay Less Little 500 being moved from May 23 to Sept. 5.
So what is generally a race fan's dream in May will be delayed for a few months.
There should be a buzz in central Indiana starting with Indy 500 qualifying Aug. 15 and Aug. 16. That will be followed by a USAC Silver Crown race at Lucas Oil Speedway on Aug. 21 for the Dave Steele Classic followed by the Night Before the 500 at LOR on Aug. 22 for USAC sprint and midget race teams.
Then a little over a week after the events in Indianapolis, the focus will shift to Anderson Speedway for the 72nd running of the Pay Less Little 500 on Labor Day weekend.
Practice for the Little 500 will take place Sept. 2, the run for the Little 500 pole Sept. 3 and “bump” day to set the 33-car field Sept. 4.
The Little 500 will be run Sept. 5.
But that’s not the end of the racing weekend. Several of the Champion Racing Association’s divisions will be in action Sept. 6 and Sept. 7 at Winchester Speedway, including a 100-lap feature for super late models on Labor Day.
That’s not even including the racing events that will take place at Kokomo, Gas City and Mount Lawn speedways.
I won’t know how to spend the Memorial Day holiday without covering the Little 500 and then the Indy 500 on the same weekend.
I will definitely be at Anderson Speedway on May 23 for their racing program that night, but without the roar of 33 sprint cars, it won’t seem the same.
Kyle Larson became the second NASCAR driver to get bitten for inappropriate behavior during an iRacing event.
Unlike Bubba Wallace, who lost sponsorship, Larson lost his ride with Ganassi Racing and seriously jeopardized a big payday as a free agent for 2021.
It will take some time, but Larson will get another NASCAR offer for the remainder of the 2020 season and for 2021. It just won’t be with a top tier team.
Larson enjoys racing at short tracks, particularly dirt. Maybe he should consider running the Little 500 on Labor Day weekend.
