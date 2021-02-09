Although the NASCAR season kicks off this week with several events leading up to Sunday’s Daytona 500, there has been plenty of action in Florida.
Three-time Pay Less Little 500 champion Kody Swanson has been competing at New Smyrna Speedway this week in a super late model and pro late model.
In the super late model, Swanson has recorded a 20th- and 24th-place finish and didn’t start the third event. He has fared better in the pro late model, recording two runner-up finishes and a sixth place.
Former Anderson Speedway McGunegill Engine Performance champion Zachary Tinkle is competing in the pro late model events and has recorded an 11th-, 13th- and 16th-place finish.
Tinkle is planning on running the full season in the Champion Racing Association JEGS All Stars Tour events for pro late models.
This Saturday the ARCA Menards Series kicks off its season and there should be lots of interest in the race.
Anderson’s Greg VanAlst, with CB Fabricating sponsorship, is looking to make the starting field.
Noblesville’s Chris Hacker, who used to run a late model at Anderson, is also entered.
The race will be televised starting at 1:30 p.m. on FS1.
With only 34 entires as of Tuesday, there is a good chance both VanAlst and Hacker will make their first career starts at Daytona.
There has been a lot of hype about the start of the NASCAR season, which of course includes the Busch Clash, the Duel races Thursday to set the Daytona 500 field, the Truck Series race Friday and the Xfinity Series on Saturday.
Last year there were 13 different winners in the Cup Series, but five drivers won 28 races. What made 2020 interesting was Kevin Harvick, with nine race wins, didn’t make the championship race at Phoenix.
Indiana’s Chase Briscoe is running for rookie of the year honors in a Stewart-Haas entry.
I’m hoping just a few drivers don’t dominate when it comes to victories in 2021.
There are 44 entries for the Daytona 500, which means four teams will not make the race. There are eight teams that have to race their way into the starting field and will compete for four positions on the starting grid.
IN OTHER RACING NEWS
For fans of USAC racing, there is the opportunity to watch every event on the pay-per-view FloRacing internet site.
The cost is $150 for the year, and I watched sprint cars and dirt late models Saturday and the USAC Midgets on Monday.
It was well worth the money as the USAC season is getting into full swing with the National Sprint Car Series kicking off Thursday.
