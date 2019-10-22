With the mayhem always associated with the NASCAR race at Talladega behind them, the eight drivers competing for the Monster Energy Series playoff title will now deal with Martinsville Speedway.
As was expected, the playoff race at Talladega saw three big crashes that basically shook up the field for the championship.
Following the race at Kansas Speedway last weekend, it saw Chase Elliott advance to the third round in the playoffs with Brad Keselowski, William Byron, Clint Bowyer and Alex Bowman all eliminated from contention.
Martinsville is a half-mile track designed like a big paperclip and the slowest of the tracks NASCAR competes on all year.
The one thing certain at Martinsville is there will be plenty of rubbing-and-racing and lots of short tempers.
Basically, the drivers have to run the inside groove, and there is little hope of passing on the high line except during restarts.
In reality, it is good short-track racing with drivers looking to knock a competitor out of the low line to gain positions with the familiar “bump-and-run” move.
There are four former champions still in the hunt for a title -- 2018 champion Joey Logano, Kyle Busch, Martin Truex Jr. and Kevin Harvick.
Drivers looking for a first title include Elliott, Denny Hamlin, Kyle Larson and Ryan Blaney.
Entering the final three races before the championship event in Florida, the eight drivers are separated by 37 points, and the spread between the bottom five competitors is only 21 markers.
Hamlin has won five times at Martinsville followed by Kyle Busch with two wins, Logano and Harvick with one each among the Chase contenders.
Richard Petty is the all-time leader at Martinsville with 15 victories, and non-chase driver Jimmie Johnson has nine victories on the half-mile.
Martinsville is a track where a non-playoff driver can score a win or there could even be a first-time winner.
IN OTHER RACING NEWS
The aeroscreen to be used by the NTT IndyCar in 2020 to protect the drivers from head injuries passed its third test at Richmond International Raceway.
The aeroscreen was tested at RIR by champion Josef Newgarden and Scott Dixon.
The final test will be on the Sebring road course by Sebastien Bourdais and James Hinchcliffe.
The aeroscreen will be used by all competitors starting in 2020.
It was announced this week the ARCA Menard’s Series will return to the Mid-Ohio road course next season on the same weekend as the Xfinity Series teams.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.