Although there has been no official announcement, it appears NASCAR will return to real racing action starting the week of May 17.
Auto Week is reporting the first six races will take place in the Carolinas and Virginia with no fans in attendance and access in the garage area limited.
The first race is reportedly going to take place at Darlington Speedway and will be followed by a second race at the venue the following Wednesday.
Four days later will be the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway with a Wednesday night race following on May 27.
Next up will be a race at Martinsville Speedway on May 30 followed by a Wednesday night event at Bristol.
What’s interesting is there will be no fans in attendance, meaning the track owners will lose valuable revenue from ticket sales, parking fees and concession sales.
NASCAR has a lucrative television contract, so it will be interesting to see how much of those funds are shared with the track owners.
Unless there is a dramatic change in the sports world between now and May 17, it will be safe to assume viewership numbers will be up.
That will all depend on whether the NBA, NHL and major league baseball continue to postpone the start or resumption of their seasons -- with or without fans in the stands.
For those who have forgotten, Joey Logano, Denny Hamlin and Alex Bowman are locked into the championship Chase later this year.
Logano has two wins while Hamlin and Bowman each have one victory.
It was announced this week South Bend native Ryan Newman would be back in the driver’s seat when NASCAR racing resumes.
Newman was injured in a scary crash on the final lap of the Daytona 500 and missed the next three races.
It was great news he is well enough to return to action.
Ganassi racing announced former champion Matt Kenseth will replace Kyle Larson in the No. 42 car for the remainder of the season.
Larson was fired by Ganassi Racing after using inappropriate language during an iRacing event. Sponsors bailed from the team within a matter of days.
Kenseth retired in 2017 from Joe Gibbs Racing but did compete in 15 races in 2018 for Roush/Fenway Racing.
There is no word on what Larson will do for the remainder of the year, but as a free agent he could end up driving for another NASCAR team or return to his short-track racing roots.
