I hadn’t planned on writing this week about the Daytona 500, but right now my thoughts are with Ryan Newman and his family.
As of Tuesday morning, there has not been a lot of information released about the Indiana driver’s medical condition other than Newman is in serious condition with non life-threatening injuries.
My thoughts are also with NASCAR Cup Series drivers Ryan Blaney and Corey LaJoie that had direct involvement with Newman’s frightening crash coming to the checkered flag.
It always seemed like Newman had that slight little grin during interviews and was an easy driver to communicate with.
As so many NASCAR drivers have done, Newman started his career in open-wheel racing. He was the first driver in USAC to win in all three divisions in 1999 and won the Silver Crown title that year.
Newman continues to race periodically in a Silver Crown car and NASCAR Modifieds when they travel to New Hampshire.
My intent was to comment on the exciting news announced by the Indianapolis Motor Speedway for the running of the Indianapolis 500 in May.
The reason I hadn’t planned to comment on the Daytona 500 was because I anticipated several “big ones,” which took place like is always the case at Daytona and Talladega.
The multi-car crashes are a result of the rules package used by NASCAR. When cars are racing in tight packs as the laps wind down at 200 mph, it’s an accident waiting to happen.
What is obvious at the two tracks is when a car gets turned and noses into the outside retaining wall, there is an increased risk of the vehicle flipping over.
In almost every instance, the rear wheels come off the ground making the car vulnerable to barrel rolling down the track.
There is little doubt sanctioning bodies across the racing spectrum have worked hard on improving safety for the drivers, crews and officials.
The requirement for drivers to wear head and neck restraints has gone a long way to improve safety. The installation of safer barriers on the outside and inside retaining walls has also had a dramatic impact on safety.
Maybe the safer walls have to be re-evaluated. Is the cushion to absorb the impact causing the cars to vault back into the path of other racing cars and maybe that cushion is causing the rear wheels to lift?
NASCAR has tried to determine a way to keep the race cars from becoming airborne with mixed results.
In fact, Newman was fined by NASCAR in 2010 for comments he made about not being able to keep the cars from going airborne.
Personally, I don’t believe the steps to improve safety are at fault.
It is the aerodynamic package that results in drafting and side drafting that is the cause of crashes.
No single car is capable of holding off a pack of cars running in the draft.
There is blocking taking place at Daytona and Talladega that almost always results in a crash.
The first big crash came at the Daytona 500 with 16 laps remaining when Joey Logano got into the back of another car which resulted in a 20-car crash.
Seven-time champion Jimmie Johnson, involved in the aftermath of the incident, commented that Logano is an aggressive driver during pack racing and might have been too aggressive.
It will be several months before NASCAR returns to Talladega. It will be interesting to see what steps are taken to prevent another wreck like the one that ended the Daytona 500.
