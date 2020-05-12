NASCAR racing returns this weekend with the next four races at Darlington and Charlotte.
There will be no fans in the stands, no practice and no qualifying.
There will be races at the “Lady in Black” Darlington on Sunday and the following Wednesday and then at Charlotte the next week.
As of now, the original Darlington race date of Labor Day remains on the NASCAR schedule, and the Charlotte race in October is on the potential schedule for the remainder of the year.
But with the additional two races at Darlington and one at Charlotte this month, some venues had to be eliminated to keep the NASCAR Cup series at 36 races.
There will be no race at Chicagoland Speedway, the Sonoma road course and the June race date at Richmond has been canceled.
NASCAR officials are expected to announce a revised 2020 schedule, but there should be little doubt it depends on when states remove their stay-at-home orders.
The one interesting thing in the upcoming Darlington race Sunday is there are 40 teams entered. Everyone gets to start.
I’m certain if the coronavirus hadn’t changed everything in our daily lives, there wouldn’t have been a full field wherever NASCAR was supposed to be this weekend.
It will be interesting to see how many teams are entered for the Wednesday race at Darlington. It could all depend on attrition Sunday.
Officials also announced changes for the Xfinity and Truck Series races for the immediate future.
The starting field for the Xfinity race is being increased from 36 to 40 with no practice or qualifying and again no fans in the stands at first.
It returns to action next Tuesday at Darlington.
The Truck Series starting field is being increased by eight to bring it to 40. The Truck Series is in action May 26 at Charlotte.
While there has been a lot of discussion about the NASCAR schedule, officials at NASCAR and ARCA have been silent on the return to racing by the numerous ARCA divisions.
Obviously, it’s not a priority for NASCAR now that it owns the ARCA Series.
Normally, ARCA would race at Charlotte before the Coca-Cola 600, so it was a surprise when the race was canceled.
It’s not like the grandstands are packed for an ARCA race, so the no-fans-allowed rule would have limited impact.
Last weekend the World of Outlaws raced at Knoxville Speedway in Iowa for a pay-per-view event.
Kyle Larson, who lost his NASCAR ride with Chip Ganassi after using a racial slur during an iRacing event, drove in competition along with retired driver Kasey Kahne.
Larson made the feature and finished 10th.
