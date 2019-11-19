Although there are a lot of pundits proclaiming NASCAR is on the rebound, I personally believe the sanctioning body still has a long way to go.
The championship race was boring with Kyle Busch claiming his second Monster Energy Series championship by almost five seconds.
With the victory Sunday, Busch joins seven-time champion Jimmie Johnson as the only drivers with multiple titles still competing full-time.
It was his 56th career Cup victory to go along with 96 wins in the Xfinity Series and 56 truck series wins.
There is a definite lack of competition, with Joe Gibbs Racing winning 19 of the 36 races and putting three drivers into the championship race this past weekend.
Seven drivers won 30 of 36 point races.
There were only five lap leaders at Homestead: the four Chase drivers of Busch, Martin Truex Jr., Denny Hamlin and Kevin Harvick and one lap led during pit stops by Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
The aerodynamic package still requires lots of work as the car in the lead is rarely passed during green flag racing, and the leader just simply pulls away from the field.
Ten drivers finished on the lead lap, with Toyota taking the top three positions and four Fords and two Chevrolets finishing in the top 10 to go with the four Gibbs Racing team members.
The championship weekend is being moved from Florida to Arizona. The Phoenix track is another one that doesn’t provide great racing.
Maybe in the future, the championship weekend will be moved to different tracks on a rotating basis. But since that comes in November, the options are limited because of weather conditions.
It could be interesting to see the championship decided at either the Bristol or Martinsville short tracks or perhaps a road course.
There will be very little changes next year since NASCAR is not introducing the new car until 2021.
Attendance is down again this year, tracks are removing seating and there was not a full field at most Cup races.
How can this all add up to a rebounding year, and don’t forget Monster Energy will no longer be the title sponsor? NASCAR is going to a new sponsorship system that will be announced at the annual awards banquet next month.
Former Champion Racing Association JEGS All Stars Tour champion Daniel Hemric did win rookie of the year honors. But he lost his Cup ride for 2020 and will be racing only a partial Xfinity Series schedule.
