The Glen Niebel Classic for non-wing sprint cars this past weekend should have turned up the interest in the upcoming Pay Less Little 500.
For the third time in the past two years, Tyler Roahrig won a non-wing sprint car race at Anderson Speedway, and the team has to be considered a challenger for the Little 500 win on Labor Day weekend.
Three-time Little 500 winner Kody Swanson lost four laps early in the race and, when he returned to action, was one of the fastest cars on the oval.
Late in the 125-lap race, Swanson was able to pass Roahrig, which demonstrated the Nolen Racing-prepared machine was dialed in.
The non-wing sprint cars return Aug. 1 to Anderson, and it will be interesting to see how several of the expected competitors prepare for the Little 500.
Swanson is always a threat to win in a pavement sprint car, so the Little 500 could be a battle with Roahrig for the victory.
Indy 500 veteran James Davison turned in an impressive performance in his first visit to Anderson in a sprint car and, of course, several other drivers will have to be considered contenders on Labor Day.
Bobby Santos III, Caleb Armstrong, Kyle O’Gara, Chris Neuschwander and Billy Wease are always fast at Anderson.
Two drivers not competing in the Glen Niebel Classic were former Little 500 winner Kyle Hamilton and Aaron Pierce.
The Aug. 1 race should provide plenty of action and will no doubt raise plenty of speculation as the Little 500 approaches.
Also last Saturday there was one of the best McGunegill Engine Performance Late Model races in some time.
Ronnie Rose grabbed the lead from the pole position and for most of the 40-lap feature was chased by Jeff Marcum and Tanner Jack.
The three ran nose-to-tail for the final 15 laps with Rose maintaining his line and Marcum and Jack waiting for a mistake by the leader.
In two weeks, the same drivers will compete in a 100-lap feature along with the regulars of the Champion Racing Association’s Sportsman Late Model division.
IN OTHER RACING NEWS
Tony Stewart and Ray Evernham announced they are starting a new racing series to debut in 2021.
The Superstar Racing Experience is patterned after the former IROC series, with drivers competing in similarly prepared race cars.
The plan is for six races to be contested on short tracks around the country. Each race will consist of 12 drivers racing in two 45-minute segments.
Potential drivers include Stewart, Jeff Gordon, Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Jimmie Johnson. The announcement also indicated up-and-coming drivers will be included.
No tracks were mentioned, but it’s a sure bet Stewart’s Eldora Speedway will be included.
The organizers are properly looking at half-mile tracks like Five Flags in Florida and the Fairgrounds Speedway in Tennessee. There will be a track in the Northeast, either Stafford Springs or Thompson speedways.
I hope they consider Winchester and Salem speedways as a venue or, at the least, the Lucas Oil Raceway oval.
The six races will be telecast on CBS on Saturday nights.
It’s an interesting concept, but the only problem is that by racing on Saturday nights, it could have an impact on local venues around the country.
I guess they can recommend fans record the televised races for later viewing and attend a local track.
