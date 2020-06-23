There was a time when what was taking place in society didn’t carry over into the world of sports.
Those days are gone forever as, rightly so, those men and women competing in a variety of athletic contests have decided to step forward and make their voices heard.
I’m not implying NASCAR didn’t take the correct stand in banning the Confederate flag at its venues. It will just be a difficult rule to enforce.
Can you stop someone who has purchased a ticket from wearing a shirt with a Confederate flag on it or riding in a vehicle with a bumper sticker?
It’s a free speech lawsuit waiting to happen, and I’m sure there is already one being considered or in preparation for that first person to be turned away from a NASCAR event because of the Stars and Bars flag.
Just as it’s considered free speech to burn an American flag, someone will declare their Constitutional rights are being violated by the ban.
But, obviously, NASCAR has a larger problem to deal with.
It was gratifying to see the drivers at the delayed race Monday at Talladega push Bubba Wallace’s car to the front of the grid, a show of unity.
But it really didn’t address the noose left in Wallace’s garage at the Alabama track.
With a limited number of people allowed onto the grounds because of the coronavirus, it would seem the noose was left by an official or crew member with NASCAR or an official of the race track.
It will be difficult to track down the person or persons who placed the noose in Wallace’s garage.
As one fan told the Associated Press, he thought it was funny.
That’s the problem facing NASCAR as it tries to deal with a long history of prejudice.
It made me think of Wendell Scott, the first Black driver with NASCAR in the 1960s when the series raced almost predominately in the southern states.
It would be hard to imagine the racist comments and actions Scott had to deal with.
NASCAR is moving in the right direction, but it has a long road to travel.
IN OTHER RACING NEWS
Former NASCAR driver Kyle Larson is the hottest driver in open wheel racing on dirt, having won four of the six USAC Indiana Midget Week events that concluded Sunday at Kokomo Speedway.
Kody Swanson continued his winning ways in pavement sprint car racing by winning the Must See Racing event Saturday at Lucas Oil Raceway over his main rival Bobby Santos.
The sprint cars will be at Anderson Speedway on July 11 for the Glen Niebel Classic, with Swanson and Santos renewing their battle.
Jack Macendo won his first feature race with the Day Transportation Mel Kenyon Midgets last weekend at the Sportdrome Speedway.
Pendleton’s Colin Grissom finished second to maintain his series points lead. He is 66 points ahead of rookie Sam Hinds.
