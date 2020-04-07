There should be little doubt Roger Penske is pulling out all the stops in trying to salvage his first season as the owner of IndyCar.
The COVID-19 virus is playing havoc across all professional sports with postponements, cancellations and rescheduling of events.
The iconic Indianapolis 500 was moved by Penske to Aug. 23 and the Indianapolis Grand Prix was moved to July 3 as part of a road course doubleheader with the NASCAR Xfinity Series.
Penske and IndyCar announced Monday the series will be making a third visit to Indianapolis Motor Speedway for the Harvest Grand Prix on Oct. 3.
It will take place on the same weekend the speedway will be hosting an eight-hour endurance race for sports cars.
This should make for three extraordinary weekends of racing at IMS. The July 4 weekend with IndyCar and NASCAR, Aug. 23 with the Indy 500 and Oct. 3 on the road course.
It was also announced the two-race Detroit Grand Prix will not take place this year because of the virus.
IndyCar announced there will be two races now at Iowa Speedway in July and two races at Laguna Seca.
With the additional three races on the 2020 schedule, the season will now consist of 15 races, up from 14.
Roger and the entire IMS and IndyCar staff appear to have found a way to make lemonade after being handed a bunch of lemons.
OTHER RACING NEWS
The first casualty of iRacing for NASCAR took place last weekend, and it cost Bubba Wallace a sponsor.
Wallace quit the virtual race at Bristol in what has been described as a “rage.”
During the iRacing event, Wallace was involved in a wreck with Clint Bowyer, and he didn’t take kindly to the lack of video game sportsmanship.
Following his exit, BLUE-EMU announced it was terminating the sponsorship deal for Wallace with Richard Petty Motorsports.
The unfortunate reality is Petty Motorsports is not one of those teams flush with sponsorship dollars. So the loss of any funding will be significant.
BLUE-EMU has been a sponsor for Petty’s entries for 10 races over the past five years.
