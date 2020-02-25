Just months into his ownership of Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Roger Penske is having a positive impact on the facility.
In the past few weeks, IMS announced an increase in the purse for the Indianapolis 500, a new qualifying format, additional sponsors and improvements to the facility for enhancement of the experience for fans.
The first thing in the announcement to capture people’s attention was an increase in the purse for the Indianapolis 500 by $2 million, raising the total to $15 million.
Hopefully, that $2 million is being distributed throughout the 33-car field. If that is the case, it might entice more independent teams to attempt to qualify for the “Greatest Spectacle in Racing.”
The second interesting part of the announcement was an increase in the turbocharger boost by 45 mph for qualifying, which should translate into higher speeds.
The qualifying format for the last row in the 500 was changed to allow teams the opportunity to make the starting field with more than one attempt. The Last Row Shootout was expanded to 75 minutes, which should add even more drama, particularly if there are several teams looking to make the race.
For the fans, IMS is adding 30 large-screen video boards, including 24 in the Paddock seating area, and seven large infield screens with the running order.
A 100-foot-by-20-foot wide video board will be installed in the Pagoda Plaza area. Many fans gather there to watch the entire race.
IMS is renovating 125 restrooms.
Finally, the winning driver and teams for the Indianapolis 500, Indy Grand Prix and Brickyard 400 will have their cars elevated to the same level as the victory podium for fans to have a better vantage point.
These are all exciting improvements at IMS, and it only makes one wonder what further enhancements Penske has planned for the facility in the future.
OTHER RACING NEWS
Although it seems like a long time before racing starts in central Indiana, Anderson Speedway opens its season the first weekend in April.
This past week at Showtime Speedway in Florida, there was a non-wing sprint event to honor the late David Steele.
Bobby Santos III won a 30-lap race followed by Kyle O’Gara, Joe Ligouri, and John Inman.
Defending Little 500 champion Kody Swanson won the 125-lap race with Santos coming home second followed by O’Gara, Ligouri and Inman.
There are now nine entries for the May 23 running of the 72nd Pay Less Little 500.
Former Kenyon Midget champion Dameron Taylor, an alternate starter in 2018, has submitted an entry along with Chris Schmelzie of Colville, Wash.
Schmelzie joins Mississippi driver Ronnie Roberts II as rookie entrants.
Schmelzie is the second driver from the state of Washington to attempt to make the starting field for the Little 500.
In 2011, Brian Olson of Puyallup, Wa., drove an entry for veteran car owner Jerry Powell.
Olson started third and finished 18th that year.
Others entered include three-time champion Swanson, Santos, Inman, Shane Hollingsworth, Aaron Pierce and Tyler Roahrig.
