The good news is Roger Penske has announced the postponed Indianapolis 500 will have fans in the grandstands.
The bad news is despite the fact Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb intends to lift all restricts from the coronavirus on the weekend of July 4, there will be no fans at IMS for the next IndyCar race on the road course and for the Brickyard 400 on the oval.
When Holcomb announced his plans to lift all the restrictions related to the pandemic on the weekend of July 4, it was assumed that date was selected because of the events at IMS.
Unfortunately fans will not be at the track for the IndyCar and Xfinity races on that date on the IMS road course and the following day for the Brickyard.
Of course all of the races will be broadcast on NBC, but it will seem eerie to watch racing at the famed Brickyard without any fans in the stands.
It’s not known who made the decision not to have fans at IMS that weekend, but in a facility that seats an estimated 300,000 people with lots of grassy areas in the infield, it would have seemed possible for fans to observe social distancing if so desired.
IndyCar opened the 2020 season last Saturday at Texas Motor Speedway without any fans in attendance.
Scott Dixon scored the victory following good racing with Simon Pagenaud and Josef Newgarden.
According to reports, it was the highest television viewership for an IndyCar race, outside of the Indy 500, for several years.
Turning in impressive runs were Zach Veach for Andretti Autosport and Conor Daly for Carlin Racing. Both drivers finished in the top five.
It was a horrendous start to the season for Rahal/Letterman Racing. Takuma Sato crashed during qualifying and didn’t start the race, and Graham Rahal’s ride wouldn’t start, and he was several laps down when he finally joined the race.
It was also the first race with the new cockpit shield for safety reasons, and it didn’t appear to have an impact on the competition.
Wednesday the NASCAR Cup Series will conduct its last mid-week race of the season at Martinsville Speedway, with the starting field set by a draw.
The Cup Series then travels to Homestead, Florida, on Sunday.
Both races will be run without fans in attendance.
IN OTHER RACING NEWS
This will be the first weekend fans can attend racing at Anderson Speedway starting at 8 p.m.
The local track raced the past two weekends without fans with support from several businesses including One Thousand Degree Pizza, Marcum’s Welding and Last Chance Wrecker.
Attendance Saturday will be limited, with fans encouraged to practice social distancing.
The Champion Racing Association’s JEGS All Star Tour will contest the Aerco Heating & Cooling 100, and the Vores Compact Touring Series and Mel Kenyon Midgets also will see action.
As of last weekend, there were 20 pro late models entered and 38 pro compacts. So a good field of competitors will be on hand.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.