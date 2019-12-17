Most of the traveling series that will be competing in central Indiana have released their 2020 schedules, and they are filled with exciting events.
The United States Auto Club Silver Crown Series has three race dates in Indiana including May 21 at the Terre Haute Action Track, May 22 at Lucas Oil Raceway leading up to the Pay Less Little 500 and Indianapolis 500 and a final stop on Aug. 15 at Salem Speedway.
The National Sprint Car series will kick off Indiana Sprint Week on July 24 at Gas City Speedway and will be at Kokomo Speedway on July 25.
The four-day Kokomo Klash is set for Aug. 26 through Aug. 29, and it has become one of the premier events for the sprint car teams.
A final visit to Gas City Speedway will take place Sept. 24.
The National Midget Series will be at Kokomo Speedway on April 24 and April 25.
Gas City kicks off Indiana Midget Week on June 4 with the series competing at Kokomo Speedway on June 7.
The final visits in Indiana are July 1 and July 2 on the dirt track at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway leading up to the Brickyard 400.
The five Champion Racing Association traveling series will be a frequent visitor to racing facilities in central Indiana.
The Super Series for super late models will be at Anderson Speedway on April 18 for a 125-lap feature event and returns July 13 for the Redbud 400.
The Super Series will be at Winchester Speedway on Labor Day for the traditional 100-lap event, and the Winchester 400 is set for Oct. 11.
The JEGS All Stars Tour will be at Anderson on June 13, Winchester Speedway on Sept. 6 and Oct. 9 and Lucas Oil Raceway on Sept. 20.
The Sportsman Late Models Triple Crown races paying a minimum of $2,000 to win for the 100-lap features will take place at Baer Field on May 9, Mount Lawn Speedway on June 28 and Anderson Speedway on July 25.
The series will be at Lucas Oil Raceway on April 5 and Sept. 20 and Winchester Speedway on Sept. 7 and Oct. 10.
The teams will compete at Mount Lawn on May 17 and at Anderson on April 11, June 6 and Sept. 26.
The CRA Street Stocks Four Crown, paying $3,000 to win for 150-lap feature events, will kick off at Shadybowl Speedway in Ohio on April 25, Anderson on June 27, Indianapolis Speedrome on July 11 and on Aug. 15 at Anderson.
The CRA Junior Late Models will make two stops at Anderson Speedway on June 13 and again Sept. 26 as part of a CRA tripleheader.
IN OTHER RACING NEWS
James Davidson has announced he plans to compete in the Daytona 500 in February and the Indianapolis 500 in May.
He will be the first driver to attempt the double since Danica Patrick.
