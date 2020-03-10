Is the groundwork being put in place to move the Brickyard 400 to Indianapolis Motor Speedway’s road course in 2021?
With the recent announcement the Clash to open the Cup Series is to be contested on the road course at Daytona next February, it seems to make sense to consider the Brickyard on the road course
Although it’s never easy to predict what changes will take place in the NASCAR schedules from year to year, it appears Roger Penske is moving in that direction.
Penske and IMS officials have already announced the Xfinity Series event this year will be on the road course.
I believe if the Xfinity Series race proves to be more competitive than on the oval, Penske and the powers-that-be at NASCAR will realize the advantages to running the IMS road course for the Brickyard 400.
A plus for the Xfinity race came this past week with the announcement Tony Stewart will race in a NASCAR event for the first time since his retirement.
That will add plenty of interest among fans and the media to have “Smoke” back in a stock car.
There is already a Cup race on the Charlotte Motor Speedway road course that was implemented two years ago and has produced some interesting racing.
It was also announced this past week seven-time NASCAR Cup champion Jimmie Johnson, who is retiring from full-time competition, will test an IndyCar.
Johnson’s test is scheduled for the Barber Motorsports Park in Alabama and makes it seem an IndyCar race on a street or road course could be on the driver's schedule in 2021.
How exciting would it be to see Johnson compete in the Indianapolis Grand Prix?
It’s doubtful Johnson will want to compete in an IndyCar on one of the ovals, but stranger things have happened.
IndyCar opens the 2020 season on the streets of St. Petersburg, Fla., this weekend.
IN OTHER RACING NEWS
Shane Butler has become the second driver from the Sunshine State to enter the 72nd running of the Pay Less Little 500 at Anderson Speedway.
Butler is looking to make his 10th start. He has two top-10 finishes with a career-best eighth in 2016.
German driver Marcel Berndt has announced plans to compete in six races this year with the Day Transportation Mel Kenyon Midget Series.
Berndt has raced limited late models, Legends cars and GT 4 cars in the U.S. and also competed in the Porsche Carrara Cup series in Asia.
He will compete in three races at the US 24 Speedway dirt track, two races at Anderson Speedway and one at the Indianapolis Speedrome.
Berndt will be driving a car prepared by 3K Racing with sponsorship from IZUZU Europe and Volt Power Cola.
The Mel Kenyon Midget Series opens the 2020 campaign at Anderson Speedway on May 2 with the second annual Dick Jordan Classic.
