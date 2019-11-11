This past week Anderson Speedway hosted the annual banquet celebrating the 2019 season, which included five first-time champions.
Josh Poore was the only driver to win a championship this year that had previously garnered the award. Poore scored four feature wins on his way to the Vore’s Welding & Steel Street Stocks title.
Tyler DeHart won rookie of the year honors.
Zachary Tinkle was crowned the champion of the McGunegill Engine Performance Late Models and also claimed the rookie of the year honors.
Tinkle also was crowned the champion of the Champion Racing Association’s Sportsman Late Model division.
During the banquet Tinkle indicated he was probably going to run the entire 2020 schedule for the CRA JEGS All Stars Tour for pro late models.
Long-time Anderson Speedway competitor Bruce McFall won the Hart’s Auto Figure 8 title, his first in 46 years of competition on the high-banked quarter-mile oval.
Dustin Sapp, on the strength of five feature wins, was named the PGG Enterprise Thunder Car champion. Dylan Hoppes was rookie of the year and is expected to race a Street Stock in 2020.
Gregg Cory was the Thunder Roadsters champion with Jason Powers named rookie of the year, and Ricky Craig won the honors in the Marcum Welding Front Wheel Drive Division.
The Sportsman honors went to the following competitors: Jeff Marcum in the late models, Willy DeHart in Street Stocks, Michael Phipps for the Figure 8 Division, Ross Scholler in Thunder Roadsters, Ron Phipps for Thunder Cars and Roger Tabor in the Front Wheel Drives.
Dedication award winners included: Kent Carson for late models, car owner Robert Reichart Jr. in Street Stocks, McFall for the Figure 8 division, Doug Dugger for Thunder Roadsters, Jim Zachary in Thunder Cars and car owner Mike Whittaker in Front Wheel Drive.
During the annual K&M Tool & Die Kenyon Midget banquet earlier this month, Anderson driver Ashton Tucker was named most improved driver.
The Kenyon Midgets will compete at Anderson Speedway six times in 2020, starting May 1 for the second annual Dick Jordan Classic.
IN OTHER RACING NEWS
The field has been set for the Monster Energy Series champion in NASCAR to be crowned Sunday at Homestead.
Three of the four drivers are in the stable of Joe Gibbs Racing, so a driver in a Toyota is a real possibility.
Martin Truex Jr. scored seven wins for Gibbs Racing, followed by teammate Denny Hamlin with six victories including last week and Kyle Busch with four wins.
Kevin Harvick is in the championship hunt with four wins driving a Ford for Stewart/Haas Racing.
No Chevrolet made the championship chase when Chase Elliott, needing a win at Phoenix to advance, crashed for the second time in the last three races.
The four drivers going for the title won 21 of the 35 points races during the year.
I’m thinking that Truex will secure his second NASCAR Chase championship.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.