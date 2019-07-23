I have never been a huge fan of dirt-track racing. Why that is I can’t really explain because normally it provides great live racing.
Partly my affinity for asphalt-track racing comes from growing up on Long Island where there were no dirt tracks in the area. There were some dirt tracks in northern New York, but my preference was watching modifieds on a paved oval.
A few years ago, when I was working at the Kokomo Tribune it afforded me the opportunity to watch USAC sprints in action on the quarter-mile track at Kokomo Speedway, and the racing was exciting.
Last week, we went to Gas City Speedway for the opening night of USAC’s Indiana Sprint Week.
Sprint Week is a grueling schedule of eight races in 10 days all across the Hoosier State.
There were 43 teams at Gas City and an excellent crowd on hand. Many of those fans were probably going to travel to several of the Indiana Sprint Week events.
Former Pay Less Little 500 winner Shane Cottle won at Gas City by edging CJ Leary in a photo finish. In fact, USAC officials overruled the electronic scoring to declare Cottle the victor by inches.
What made this race particularly interesting was Cottle and Leary were running different racing lines.
Cottle stayed on the bottom of the track while Leary insisted on riding the berm. Several people have commented if Leary changed his line with five laps remaining and shifted to the low groove, he would have been the victor.
So far Tyler Courtney, Chris Windom — driving for Anderson-based Goacher Racing — and Justin Grant have claimed wins at the halfway point of Sprint Week.
Consistency thus far has Leary leading the points standings for Sprint Week by nine markers over Windom with Brady Bacon 21 points back followed by Grant and Kevin Thomas Jr.
We’re planning on making at least one more trip to Gas City and possibly Kokomo Speedway for more sprint-car action.
My love for asphalt racing will not fade away, but I’m starting to appreciate the dirt-track action.
IN OTHER RACING NEWS
This weekend will mark the 70th running of the National Crown at Anderson Speedway, and the format is returning to its roots.
Instead of a Figure-8 event, the National Crown will be a 50-lap oval feature for the PPG Thunder Cars. The race is paying $1,000 to win, and a large number of competitors are expected.
Josef Newgarden took a significant step toward winning the NTT IndyCar championship with a dominating victory at Iowa Speedway.
Normally, I’m not in favor of delaying a race for a day because of weather and believe promoters should make every effort to race on the day an event is scheduled.
The Iowa race was probably an exception. Rain delayed the start for several hours Saturday, and the event didn’t conclude until 2 a.m. in Iowa.
Might have been a good idea to have postponed it for one day.
Follow Ken de la Bastide on Twitter @KendelaBastide, or call 640-4863.
