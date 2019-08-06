One of the races at Anderson Speedway I have come to look forward to annually is the 200-lap feature for the CRA Street Stocks.
What has made this race unique is the fact the Street Stock competitors have shown what great short-track racing is all about.
Last year, if not for an unfortunate incident that resulted in a red flag just past the halfway mark, the caution flag would have never waved.
That has been the case in most of the 200-lap Street Stock races which are part of the Four Crown series for the competitors, with each race paying $3,000 to win.
The Anderson Speedway event Saturday is the third of the Four Crown events with Ben Tunny winning at the Indianapolis Speedrome earlier this year and Ryan Amonett winning at Mount Lawn Speedway.
The last Four Crown race will take place at Shadybowl Speedway in Ohio.
Last year, New Castle driver Jason Atkinson won at Anderson Speedway, and he is the current points leader.
Although an entry list had not been posted as of Tuesday, there should be a strong field of cars on hand to battle on the high-banked quarter-mile oval.
Anderson’s Josh Poore has dominated Vore’s Welding Street Stock competition at Anderson this year and is expected to be a contender for the victory.
Other locals expected include Jacob McElfresh — coming off a third-place showing last Sunday at Kil-Kare Speedway in Ohio. Amonett will likely be there along with Calvin Parham, Phil Jenkins, James Kirby III, Jake Owens and Jason Thompson.
This past weekend fans got to witness two of the best drivers in a sprint car at Anderson Speedway battle for the victory in the 125-lap feature.
Kody Swanson, the winner of two consecutive Pay Less Little 500 races, stayed glued to the rear bumper of Aaron Pierce for more than 100 laps.
Swanson made the pass for the win with 12 laps remaining when a lapped car caused Pierce to go high on the front straight.
The best run of the night was turned in by Tyler Roahrig, who closed on the two leaders and was in a position to challenge for the win until he was bottled up by lapped cars fighting for position.
IN OTHER RACING NEWS
With four races remaining before the NASCAR Chase begins, there are nine drivers locked in based on at least one victory.
Kyle Busch, Denny Hamlin, Martin Truex Jr., Chase Elliott, Alex Bowman, Brad Keselowski, Kurt Busch, Kevin Harvick and Joey Logano are locks for the Chase.
Seven-time champion Jimmie Johnson is tied with Ryan Newman for the 16th and final Chase spot, 12 points behind Clint Bowyer.
With races at Michigan, Bristol, Darlington and Indianapolis remaining, there is still a chance for a non-winner to score a victory and make the Chase field.
Looking at the list of non-winners, it doesn’t seem likely there will be another driver recording a victory. Erik Jones and Johnson could be the best drivers with a shot at a victory.
