A strong field of drivers should be on hand for the running of the Winchester 400 on Sunday and the JEGS All Stars Tour on Friday to conclude the CRA season.
Chase champions will be crowned Friday night in the 100-lap JEGS All Stars race and during Sunday’s Super Series Winchester 400.
The Winchester 400 is one of the premier super late model races in the nation and one of the top events in the Midwest.
Justin Haley, the winner of the NASCAR Monster Energy Series race at Daytona International Speedway in July, is entered along with Chandler Smith, the ARCA race winner at Lucas Oil Raceway last Saturday.
Donnie Wilson, Steve Wallace, Kyle Crump, Cody Coughlin, Travis Braden and Steve Nasse, the Winchester winner on Labor Day weekend, are all entered.
Series regulars competing at Winchester include Jack Dossey III, Dalton Armstrong and John VanDoorn.
Drivers competing for the championship include Anderson-based Greg VanAlst, defending champion Josh Brock, Dossey and Hunter Jack.
Drivers doing double duty over the weekend include Dossey, Nasse, Braden, Coughlin and Billy VanMeter.
Last year’s race winner Wes Griffith Jr. and Yorktown’s Rick Turner are among the 28 entries as of Tuesday.
Competing for the championship are Dan Leeck, the 2014 series champion, Mason Keller, Mandy Chick and Trevor McCoy.
The high-banked half-mile oval is one of the fastest short tracks in the nation and always offers up plenty of close racing.
The outcome of the Winchester 400 is normally not decided until the final laps are completed, and in 2018 Jeff Choquette held off Smith for the victory over the closing circuits.
Racing starts Friday at 7 p.m. There are CRA championships on the line Saturday in the Sportsman Late Model and Street Stock divisions with the Winchester 400 set for 2 p.m. on Sunday.
IN OTHER RACING NEWS
NASCAR announced some of the details of the ARCA Racing Series merger with the K&N Series this past week.
Both ARCA and K&N have been suffering from low car counts this year, and the hope is through the merger more teams will look to participate.
The format announced by NASCAR indicates there will be four champions named in 2020.
There will be individual champions for the ARCA Menards East and West divisions, which replaces K&N. Each series will contest between six and eight races.
The ARCA Menards Series will consist of 20 races and continue to include NASCAR tracks like Daytona and Talledega.
There will also be the ARCA Menards Showdown which will be contested at 10 venues with the hope drivers from the other three divisions will participate.
Included in the plans are races at Salem Speedway and Lucas Oil Raceway in Indiana.
Salem Speedway has hosted two ARCA races on an annual basis for several years, and it remains unclear if the track will host more than one event starting in 2020.
Time will tell if the new format has an impact on car counts and the number of competitive teams at each race.
