Back in 1997 when the roots of the Champion Racing Association were being formed, the first super late model race took place at Anderson Speedway.
This Saturday the CRA Super Series will compete on the high-banked quarter-mile oval for the 69th time for the Mitch Smith Auto Service 125 presented by Perfecto.
By far, over the past 23 years, the CRA Super Series has competed at the local racing facility more times than at any other track the series visits on a regular basis.
Back in the day, the Super Series would compete numerous times at Anderson Speedway, but in recent years it has raced in April and in July for the Redbud 400.
With the coronavirus putting the racing season on hold for several months, the Super Series race was moved from April to Saturday.
In recent years, it has always been considered a tune-up event for the Redbud 400 -- considered one of the biggest super late model races in America.
At the start, veteran Plymouth racer Brian Ross was dominant winning at Anderson Speedway and visiting victory lane a total of nine times.
Recently, the driver with the hot hand has been Michigan's Johnny VanDoorn -- who has recorded six wins at Anderson Speedway, including three Redbud 400 victories. VanDoorn is the defending champion of the Redbud race.
As of early this week, there were 21 super late models entered for the Mitch Smith Auto Service 125, and more are expected.
Travis Braden, who set a new track record last Saturday for the Aerco Heating & Cooling 100 for pro late models, will be a driver to watch.
Kentucky driver Josh Brock is coming off the CRA JEGS All Stars Tour victory last Saturday followed by Steve Dorer and Cody Coughlin.
Local drivers expected to compete include 2019 champion Greg VanAlst; former Anderson Speedway late model champion Jack Dossey III; the Y-Town Hustler, Rick Turner, and former Redbud champion Dalton Armstrong.
Dossey is the defending race winner.
Also included on the entry list are another former track late model champion Jeff Marcum along with Muncie’s Jaren Crabtree and Mason Keller.
The Vores Welding & Steel Street Stocks are making their first appearance of 2020 where Anderson driver Josh Poore will look to continue his winning ways after claiming the championship in 2019.
The Street Stock race will be a tune-up for the CRA Street Stocks in a 150-lap race June 27. Knightstown’s Colby Lane won the season-opening points race at Mount Lawn Speedway.
IN OTHER RACING NEWS
This is Indiana Midget Week for the United State Auto Club with an event at Gas City Speedway Wednesday and at Kokomo Speedway on Sunday.
