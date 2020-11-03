Three-time PayLess Little 500 champion Kody Swanson will switch race teams for the 2021 season.
Swanson had been competing with Gene Nolen Racing but has signed with Ohio-based Doran Racing for next season.
The team is planning to compete in 10-to-14 races next year including the Little 500 at Anderson Speedway, additional sprint car races at Anderson, the sprint car races at Lucas Oil Raceway and the pavement schedule for the USAC Silver Crown Division.
Swanson has won 30 Silver Crown events over the years and is a multi-time champion, finishing second in the points standings this year.
He will look to bring a third car owner a first-time victory in the Little 500.
Swanson won in 2016 for Hoffman Racing and in 2018 for Nolen Racing.
This past week Lucas Oil Raceway released the 2021 schedule for the oval including a Thursday night sprint car race June 17.
Open-wheel racing will take center stage during the Brickyard 400 weekend on Aug. 13 and Aug. 14 with sprint cars, midgets and the Silver Crown division in action.
The Fatheadz Challenge will award a $100,000 bonus to any driver that wins all three events or $50,000 to a driver that can pull into victory lane in two of the three events.
IN OTHER RACING NEWS
The four contenders for the Cup championship at the final NASCAR race at Phoenix have been set.
It’s disappointing Kevin Harvick, who won nine races during the year, failed to make the final cut for a shot at the championship.
Joey Logano, Chase Elliott, Brad Keseloski and Denny Hamlin will vie for the championship.
Hamlin has recorded seven victories this year, Elliott and Keselowski have four each and Logano has three wins.
Elliott advanced to the championship round by recording a dominant win at Martinsville last weekend.
There have been several driver announcements for the 2021 IndyCar season.
Felix Rosenqvist is moving from Chip Ganassi Racing to Arrow/McLaren for 2021.
Ganassi has re-signed Marcus Ericsson and Alex Palou for 2021 to join 2020 champion Scott Dixon and seven-time NASCAR champion Jimmie Johnson.
Casey Roderick captured the All American 300 race at the Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway, winning by 2.6 seconds over Chandler Smith and Stephen Nasse.
Anderson’s Greg VanAlst finished 23rd after starting 31st, and Mason Keller came home in 26th after rolling off in the 29th starting spot.
Nasse win the Pro Late Model 100 race by .375 of a second over Michael House and Dylan Felco.
Muncie’s J.P. Crabtree drove to a 16th-place finish after starting 27th, and Zachary Tinkle started 24th and came home in 29th.
