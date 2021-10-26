Ever since 2018, Anderson Speedway has been a driving force behind the return of pavement non-wing sprint car racing in Indiana.
The track traditionally staged the PayLess Little 500, the richest pavement sprint car race in the country and one of the biggest events in Madison County.
Four racing seasons ago, the track began staging 125-lap pavement sprint car racing on the high-banked, quarter-mile facility.
It has added the Glen Niebel Classic and Tony Elliott Classic as two of the premier events and regularly has promoted a third 125-lap feature.
The success of the races at Anderson led to an agreement with Lucas Oil Raceway to stage sprint car races on the Indianapolis oval.
It was recently announced to the competitors Anderson Speedway officials are increasing the opportunity for drivers and teams to compete at a variety of venues.
The Little 500 Sprint Car Tour is planned for 2022 to have nine races and, of course, the Little 500 in May.
The details are being finalized, but currently the plan is to stage three races at Anderson Speedway, three at Lucas Oil Raceway, two at the half-mile Berlin Raceway in Michigan and a potential race at the half-mile Toledo Speedway.
There are also discussions taking place for the staging of a sprint car race at Five Flags Speedway in Florida, which would not be a part of the Little 500 Sprint Car Tour.
Hopefully, the plans call for a separate point fund for the Sprint Car Tour to attract even more competitors, and work is continuing on securing a sponsor.
The addition of more pavement non-wing sprint car races should be a welcome addition for open wheel fans in Indiana, Michigan and Ohio.
It was recently announced after 12 years the ownership of the Mel Kenyon Midget Series is changing hands.
Kenyon Series owners announced Pendleton-based Brad Hayes Racing is taking over the operations starting in 2022.
It’s fitting the series will be located in Pendleton, which was the long-time home of the former American Speed Association.
Hayes last weekend at Anderson Speedway provided the opportunity for potential competitors to test drive a Kenyon Midget.
Over the years, the Mel Kenyon Midget Series produced some of the closest racing at Anderson Speedway, and it’s hoped the track will continue to play host to several events in 2022.
Several drivers with the Kenyon Midget Series have furthered their careers, including Little 500 winner Kyle Hamilton.
IN OTHER RACING NEWS
The Champion Racing Association is sanctioning the All American 400 at the Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway this weekend.
There are 20 super late models entered for the 300-lap race Sunday, including Redbud 400 winner Kyle Crump, Winchester 400 champion Sammy Smith, Chandler Smith and New Castle’s Dalton Armstrong.
There are 38 entries for the 100-lap JEGS All-Stars Tour for pro late models.
Entries include Muncie’s Jaren Crabtree, Trey Craig — a three-time winner at Anderson Speedway — Cody Coughlin, the winner this year at Anderson, and USAC driver Buddy Kofoid.
