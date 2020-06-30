This weekend in Indianapolis will feel like an episode of the “Twilight Zone.”
Rod Serling would do a voiceover of a winning driver looking at empty grandstands and wonder where the fans went.
There will be racing at the famed Indianapolis Motor Speedway on both Saturday and Sunday, but there will be no fans in attendance.
It doesn’t mean a great deal to local fans, but there were no media credentials offered for the weekend of racing to most local Indiana outlets — a decision made by NASCAR.
It will be the first Brickyard 400 I have not attended in many years. But I was more interested in the IndyCar race on the IMS road course than either of the NASCAR events.
The IndyCar and NASCAR Xfinity Series will compete on the IMS road course Saturday, and Sunday the NASCAR Cup Series will run the Brickyard 400.
Although Indiana is supposed to be lifting most of its coronavirus restrictions Saturday, NASCAR has decided fans will not be permitted.
That decision really doesn’t seem to make a lot of sense since IMS is a 2.5-mile facility with plenty of room for social distancing.
In recent years, attendance at the Brickyard has not surpassed 50,000 people, so fans could have been permitted without fear of spreading the virus if the necessary safety precautions were followed.
So what this means for the NASCAR race teams is no practice or qualifying on the road course or the oval.
The Xfinity teams have never competed on the road course, so they will be entering the race totally in the dark.
At least the Cup teams have some notes from previous races at IMS.
There is racing fans can attend in Indianapolis on Friday at Lucas Oil Raceway.
Non-wing sprint cars will be in action along with the ARCA Menard’s series in the Calypso 200.
Adam Mackey with Trackside Enterprises said they are expecting 20 sprint car teams to compete on the oval which should include Kody Swanson, Bobby Santos III, Kyle Hamilton and Chris Neuenschwander.
Many of those competing at Lucas Oil Raceway will be at Anderson Speedway on July 11 for the Glen Niebel Classic.
Mackey said 20 ARCA teams are expected for the 200-lap race.
Among the drivers expected to race are Ty Gibbs, Hailie Deegan, Michael Self, Sam Mayer, Tanner Gray, Drew Dollar, Thad Moffitt, Bret Holmes and Tim Richmond.
Gibbs is coming off a win last weekend at Pocono Raceway with Self, Chandler Smith and Dollar all recording wins this year.
Smith is the defending race winner.
Advance tickets at a cost of $20 are available through Thursday at local Menard’s stores.
Unfortunately the car counts for ARCA races have been down in 2020 which could be a result of a number of factors, including the pandemic.
But a 20-car field on the LOR .666-mile oval should be an entertaining race.
For racing of a different flavor, Anderson Speedway will host the annual Figure 8 Madness event Saturday at 7 p.m.
The popular Trailer and School Bus Figure-8 races are on the program with crossover action for the Front Wheel Drive and Ford Division.
The Thunder Cars will race on the oval.
The night, as always, will conclude with a fireworks show.
