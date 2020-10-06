Anderson resident Greg VanAlst, coming off a strong second-place finish at Bristol Motor Speedway, looks to repeat as the Champion Racing Association Super Series champion.
VanAlst, Josh Brock, Cody Coughlin and Michael Simko are the four Chase drivers in the super late model division who will compete for the champinship in Sunday’s 49th running of the Winchester 400.
There are 32 cars entered for one of the biggest super late model races in the country, and local fans will get the opportunity to see the hottest driver in the country.
Georgia driver Bubba Pollard looks to add the Winchester 400 to his impressive list of victories, a win that has eluded him in the past.
There are at least 12 drivers who have to be considered contenders for the Winchester 400 victory.
That list includes former winner Travis Braden, Donnie Wilson, Dalton Armstrong, Carson Hocevar (winner of the Redbud 400), Steven Nasse, Jack Dossey III and Chandler Smith.
Local drivers include Eddie VanMeter, who lost a bid for a Winchester 400 win to Braden, Colby Lane and Jaren Crabtree.
Winchester 400 activities start Friday with Brock, Braden, Coughlin and rookie driver Charlie Keevan competing for the JEGS All Stars Tour championship.
Braden, Coughlin, Brock and Nasse are all doing double duty this weekend.
Pennsylvania driver Albert France is also entered in both races along with 2019 Anderson Speedway McGunegill Engine Performance champion Zachary Tinkle and Mason Keller.
Lane is also scheduled to run both late model races at Winchester.
Rick Turner, Billy VanMeter and J.P. Crabtree are all entered in the Friday night 100-lap race.
Anderson Speedway will host two events Saturday.
The non-wing sprint car drivers will compete in the postponed Tony Elliott Classic, for which Dakoda Armstrong set the fast time during qualifying.
Armstrong drew an eight for the inversion which places nine-time Little 500 champion Eric Gordon and Pendleton resident Travis Welpott on the front row.
The Day Transport Mel Kenyon Midgets will requalify for their season championship race.
Pendleton’s Colin Grissom holds a 45.7-point lead over Sam Hinds.
Racing starts at 1 p.m. and includes the feature event for the Marcum Welding Front Wheel Drive division.
The speedway will host the Night of Thrills starting at 7 p.m. with School Bus, Trailer, Crown Vic and Front Wheel Drive Figure-8 action.
IN OTHER RACING NEWS
I have to agree with Dale Earnhardt Jr. that NASCAR needs to eliminate the yellow-line rule at Tallegeda.
None of the record 13 cautions last Sunday was a result of drivers going beneath the yellow line.
The “big ones” all took place by drivers running the high line and then coming down the track, just as Bubba Wallace did.
The other big wreck was caused by Clint Bowyer getting Jimmie Johnson out of shape entering the tri-oval.
